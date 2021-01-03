FootballBasketballRecruiting
2021 USC QB Miller Moss Tweets Out Special Photo Following Korey Foreman News

Foreman made his commitment to USC public on January 2nd.
Author:
Publish date:

USC hit the jackpot today in landing the No.1 overall recruit Korey Foreman and No.6 cornerback in the nation Ceyair Wright. Both Foreman and Wright will join the Trojans as part of the 2021 class. 

Although Foreman was originally committed to the Clemson Tigers, he admitted that,

“USC always felt like home.” 

Foreman went on to say, “I grew up here and know everything about this place and about the school. At the end of the day, these are my roots and I have a really strong comfort level with everyone at USC.”

Trojan fans all around the country were ecstatic over the news. Several USC coaches and 2021 commits took to Twitter to express their thoughts as well. Landing the No.1 overall recruit has many Trojans fans feeling hopeful that USC's football program is on the upswing.

USC 2021 QB Commit Miller Moss wrote, "CLEAN SWEEP"

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto "#TakeBackTheWest"

USC 2021 QB Jaxson Dart "FIGHT ON"

USC Cornerbacks Coach Donte Williams "#FightOn this is just the beginning #TakeBackTheWest"

USC 2021 WR Commit Kyron Ware Hudson "YESSSIR!!! WELCOME HOME MY BROTHA!!!"

USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando

Some Ceyair Wright news...the cornerback's high school showed support for the future Trojan on Twitter. "One of the top recruits in the country has made his pick: the USC Trojans! Congrats to @LoyolaFB’s senior All-American Ceyair Wright ‘21 on his commitment to @USC_FB!

[USC Lands No.6 Cornerback Ceyair Wright]

[USC Lands No.1 Recruit Korey Foreman]

