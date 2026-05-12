The Most Slept On USC Football Transfer Entering Next Season

The USC Trojans, entering the 2026 season under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, are looking to flip the script on defense. In their four seasons under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans came up just short of reaching the College Football Playoff, as their defensive struggles were one of the main reasons for the team’s demise.

In all three of their regular-season losses last season, which featured losses to Illinois, Notre Dame, and Oregon, the Trojans gave up 30-plus points. To help combat those struggles, the Trojans, in addition to Patterson’s arrival as their new defensive coordinator, have several transfer portal commits on defense. Fans hope that these commits can take USC's defense a step forward and help the team compete for a championship.

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of those transfers looking to step up is Washington transfer linebacker Deven Bryant. Adding a talented linebacker from a Big Ten rival was one of Riley’s biggest transfer additions of the offseason, and fans are hoping it pays off.

What Deven Bryant Brings to USC Trojans Linebacker Group

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) forces an incomplete pass against Washington State Cougars wide receiver Joshua Meredith (18) in the first half of Apple Cup at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Bryant arrives at a USC linebacker group that, despite being among the most inexperienced groups on the Trojans' 2025 roster, has the potential to take a major leap forward next season. The addition of Bryant from the Huskies will further help USC’s linebacker group play a role in the Trojans improvement on defense next season and help them reach the CFP for the first time under Riley.

In three seasons with the Huskies, Bryant recorded 69 total tackles. It was his recent season with Washington, however, that was his best in his career as he recorded 62 total tackles as one of the top leaders on the Huskies defense.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Deven Bryant (17) chases down the ballcarrier against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-11, 234-pound native of Carson, California, returns to his home state looking to help USC’s defense secure a spot in the CFP as the Trojans remain one of the most storied programs that has yet to reach that milestone.

Bryant’s physicality as a linebacker could complement USC’s defense, as in addition to the rematch against his former team, Washington, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 3, the Trojans have several other difficult matchups on their 2026 schedule.

USC Defense's Role During 2026 Season

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC has marquee home games at the Coliseum against the Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31). The Trojans have struggled to win on the road under Riley and face major tests away from the Coliseum against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and the Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

How USC’s defense performs in those four matchups will determine its hopes of reaching the CFP, and Bryant looks to play a role in that effort. Bryant is set to join a USC linebacker group that also includes Desman Stephens II, Jadyn Walker, and Elijah Newby.

Stephens led USC’s defense last season, recording 89 total tackles and one forced fumble. Walker and Newby are among the two incoming defenders for the Trojans who look to take a step forward next season.

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