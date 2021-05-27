Three Challenges USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Face in the NFL

Former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is entering his rookie season with the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions got an absolute steal during day three of the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in round four.

As voluntary OTA’s begin, the NFL season is quickly approaching as we head into June.

This means St. Brown’s debut is getting closer and closer, but making a name for himself in the NFL could come with some challenges.

Here are three obstacles the standout wide receiver might face as he begins his career in the big leagues.

No. 1: Speed of the NFL

One of the biggest changes from college to the NFL is the speed of the game. This is something that is usually a big adjustment for many rookies when they enter the league.

The game is exponentially faster in the pros, as young players go from playing against college athletes to grown men in the blink of an eye.

St. Brown will quickly learn that it's much more difficult to get open and create separation on routes. The cornerbacks that will be guarding him will be much faster and quicker than what he faced while wearing USC's cardinal and gold.

If the 6-foot-1 receiver can use his frame correctly, it can help him secure the ball in tight windows.

No. 2: Brand New Playbook

The next mountain that St. Brown will have to climb is learning a brand new playbook. Although he will have all offseason to learn the lengthy gameplay from top-to-bottom, it could be more difficult than you think.

There will be new plays that he has never heard of, new routes that he will have to run, and new audibles he will have to be aware of when he steps on the field.

Not to mention the offense will be completely different than the one that St. Brown has mastered for the past three years while playing under head coach Clay Helton.

Luckily the 21-year-old has great football knowledge while being a fast learner so he can adapt to the new playbook with the Lions quickly.

No. 3: Team Chemistry

The last challenge that St. Brown will be up against is building chemistry with his new teammates.

The talented wideout won’t have Kedon Slovis throwing him the ball anymore, as he will now be catching passes from Detroit QB Jared Goff.

In order to best succeed as an NFL receiver, St. Brown will have to pay close attention to the movements of the other skill players and offensive linemen that he will be on the field with.

This will allow him to get great jumps off the ball, while ensuring that he doesn’t run routes in the same area as other receivers on his team. If he can build chemistry and timing with Goff and his teammates, the transition into the NFL will be much easier.

-----

-----

