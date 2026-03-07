NFL Draft Analyst Gets Candid About Makai Lemon's Combine Interview Rumors

Rumors surrounding USC wide receiver Makai Lemon’s NFL Combine interviews have become one of the most talked-about storylines of the pre-draft process. Yet despite the growing chatter, the bigger picture remains unchanged: Lemon is still widely viewed as one of the most talented players, let alone receivers, in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

While his performance in Indianapolis reinforced his on-field ability, the post-combine conversation has shifted toward how he handled interviews with NFL teams. As is often the case during draft season, the debate has quickly grown louder than the evidence itself.

NFL Combine Interviews Drawing Mixed Reviews

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

Makai Lemon’s week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis was expected to center on his tape and how his production at USC would translate to the next level. Instead, the discussion has turned toward reports that his interviews with teams drew mixed reactions.

The rumors gained traction after several media personalities and former players suggested Lemon struggled in meetings with front offices. Draft analyst Robinson L. Wittmore claimed on social media that some teams were concerned enough to remove Lemon from their draft boards entirely.

“I’ve circled the wagons on the Makai Lemon combine interviews,” Wittmore wrote. “At this time, I can confirm that 4 teams have taken Lemon off their board due to his interview with the team. The teams were not disclosed.”

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC wide receiver Makai Lemon speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.

However, prominent draft analyst Todd McShay offered a more measured perspective while discussing Lemon’s combine performance on a recent episode of The McShay Show podcast.

“I got news for you, Makai Lemon's podium stuff was flat out weird,” McShay said. “Listen it's the time of year where I take the gloves off, his interviews were not awesome. I talked to someone, high ranking executive in the league... I was like ‘rank the interviews on where you are in terms of what you're getting in the building.’ And he's like ‘[Carnell] Tate and [Jordyn] Tyson nailed it.’”

Despite acknowledging the awkward nature of some interviews, McShay emphasized that the issue alone is not enough to drastically alter Lemon’s draft outlook.

“I'd say minimum 50 percent maybe higher of wide receivers are a pain in the ass man,” McShay added. “I'm not dropping him for that. I've got Makai Lemon still at 12 cause his tape is that good.”

NFL Draft Boards Still Value Lemon’s Talent

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

While the rumors have circulated widely across the draft media landscape, the consensus among evaluators still places Lemon firmly within the first round.

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, analyst Jordan Reid projects Lemon to the New York Jets with the No. 16 overall pick, one of four selections the team holds within the top 45 picks. Pro Football Focus reached a similar conclusion, also mocking Lemon to the Jets at No. 16. CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli was even more bullish, projecting Lemon to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 8 overall pick while dismissing the interview narrative.

Tape Still Tells the Real Story

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The bigger context surrounding Lemon’s draft profile has not changed. The USC standout is still widely considered a top-20 pick and one of the most dynamic receivers in the class.

Over the past two seasons, Lemon established himself as the most productive pass catcher in college football, culminating in a Biletnikoff Award-winning campaign in 2025. His route-running precision, ability to separate, and natural ball skills have drawn comparisons to former USC star Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chicago Bears receiver Rome Odunze.

Those comparisons highlight the ceiling scouts see in Lemon. At his best, he profiles as a potential NFL No. 1 receiver capable of commanding targets and dictating coverage.

Personality concerns during the draft process are hardly uncommon at the position. Wide receivers are often known for their strong personalities and confidence, traits that can sometimes be misinterpreted during formal interviews.

Ultimately, front offices will weigh those factors against what Lemon has consistently shown on the field. And if the tape remains the deciding factor, one team could end up benefiting greatly from the noise surrounding his combine interviews. Because in the NFL Draft, it only takes one general manager to trust the film.

