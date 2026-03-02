Ja'Kobi Lane Boosted NFL Draft Stock With This One Combine Drill

At this year's NFL Combine, seven former USC Trojans players had the chance to showcase their speed, strength and talent infront of numerous NFL coaches and scouts. One offensive Trojan caught the eyes of many, wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane.

Lane is a 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Mesa, Arizona who's known for his production in the red zone and his dependability as a deep target. In the gauntlet, Lane proved he's capable of much more than a red zone target.

Ja'Kobi Lane Impresses In the Gauntlet

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The gauntlet is designed to test prospects' strong hands and ability to catch passes while generating speed. Many receivers delivered strong gauntlet showings, but something in-particular about Lane's showing made him a much more intriguing prospect.

This is how the drill is supposed to look.



Stride maintained

Extension through reception

Ball dead stopped upon contact



Running through the reception is a skill and is one part of what unlocks elite YAC



pic.twitter.com/j5Rl7Wdasu — Mike Vannucci (@WRCoachVannucci) March 1, 2026

While plenty of receivers caught every pass and met the standard of the gauntlet, Lane's rep showed his strong hands and the true way of finding a pass at a high speed. Lane checked every box and then some after his first gauntlet rep, immediately drawing the attention of many.

The 2025 season also meant the final season for Lane's wide receiver counterpart Makai Lemon, who won the Biletnikoff Award. While Lemon has been tabbed as a probable first rounder, Lane's Combine showing was the perfect platform to showcase his talent prior to USC's Pro Day on March 12.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Prior to the Combine, Lane emerged as a very talented prospect, but his NFL Draft predictions fluctuated between the second and third rounds. Now, after watching Lane excel in every event he participated in, he makes a very strong case to be a probable second-round wide receiver.

Lane's 2025 season saw multiple breakthrough moments and games that makes him a stellar wide receiver. However, his injury early in September could have set him back from reaching a true ceiling based on his talent and size. The NFL Combine was step one in Lane's NFL Draft stock rise, and he now turns to USC's Pro Day to seal his case.

Ja'Kobi Lane Impressed in All NFL Combine Tests and Drills

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The gauntlet was one of the several events that Lane stood out in. While he did not participate in the 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle or the bench press, which he will most likely debut at Pro Day, Lane's 40-yard dash, vertical and catching passes from quarterback prospects made up for it.

In the 40, Lane recorded a 4.47. Given Lane's size at 6-foot-4, his speed added another selling point to Lane's Draft profile. In the vertical, Lane notched a 40-inch vertical jump, another impressive result for a wide receiver of his size which speaks for the type of pass-catcher he is.

When Lane participated in the route-running drills following the testing and his gauntlet, all of his standout numbers started to make sense. Lane turned difficult passes into effortless grabs.

Lane has been linked to various NFL teams including the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys in multiple NFL Mock Drafts. Following his Combine performance, fans can expect Lane's name to emerge much more often for his skillset he brings to the table.