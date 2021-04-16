Three Reasons Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Would Be A Great Pick for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears would be a good fit for Amon-Ra St. Brown in the 2nd round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 2021 NFL draft is less than two weeks away, as 259 players will be hearing their names called from April 29 - May 1.

USC has seven players that hope to be selected in this year's draft, including stand out wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

We know that Amon-Ra will hear his name called in a couple of weeks, but we don't know what round, or what team will select him. But there is an organization that could use his services, and that is none other than the Chicago Bears.

So let's dive into three reasons why St. Brown would be a great 2nd round selection for Chicago with the 52nd overall pick.

No. 1: Perfect Replacement for Anthony Miller

The first reason why St. Brown would be a great pick for the Bears is because they recently released wideout Anthony Miller. The former 2nd-round pick was cut by Chicago this offseason due to lack of production after three years with the team.

Now Chicago needs a replacement for him, and that's where the former Trojan comes in. St. Brown would be a great addition to the Windy City,

He will be able to produce and take over the inside receiver role which could help new QB Andy Dalton. With 178 receptions and 2,270 yards during his college career, St. Brown will be ready to go up against NFL defensive backs.

The Bears are actively seeking a versatile slot receiver that can come in and make plays right away, and St. Brown can do just that.

While some mock drafts have Chicago drafting Florida WR Kadarius Toney, the value of getting St. Brown on day two would allow general manager Ryan Pace to address the more team-needy positions with the 20th overall pick, such as an offensive lineman or cornerback.

No. 2: Red Zone Target

Another reason why St. Brown would be a perfect fit in a Bears jersey is due to his ability to haul in touchdowns. In his last 19 games with Southern California, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver had 13 touchdown, which led the team.

Considering the Trojans had a lot of outside weapons, St. Brown was the go-to-man for quarterback Kedon Slovis. Especially near the goal line, Slovis would always look for No. 8 on his first read, or when the play broke down.

The Bears struggled last season within 20 yards of the end zone, so adding a quality route-runner like St. Brown should help the team be more efficient in getting six points. Not to mention, St. Brown has a great release off of the line of scrimmage, which is important in quick NFL offenses.

No. 3: Great Fit As No. 3 Receiver

The final reason why the former USC star would thrive in Chi-Town is because he is a viable No. 3 receiver for Matt Nagy's offense. St. Brown would fit in nicely alongside pro-bowl wideout Allen Robinson and the speedy Darnell Mooney.

Putting the 21-year old in the slot position with those two weapons as the outside targets would give Chicago an elite trio of pass-catchers, which is something that the team has lacked over the past decade.

St. Brown's versatility would help the Bears offense immensely, as he has the quickness for the slot, as well as the size and speed to play on the outside too.

St. Brown would be a great fit for the Chicago Bears, but no matter where he ends up playing, the former USC receiver will be a valuable asset to any NFL squad.

-----

You may also like:

[K.D. Nixon Talks Spring Ball and USC's WR Room]

[BREAKING: USC Basketball Receives NCAA Sanctions]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.