Insider Reveals Why Drake London Would 'Fit' Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

USC wide receiver Drake London is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft.

London is a talented pass catcher with good hands, polished route running, and physicality. Those attributes have put him in a position to become a potential first round draft pick.

London has had private visits with several NFL teams, ahead of Thursday's big event; meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Washington Commanders.

FanNation writer Timm Hamm makes the case for why London would 'fit' well in Washington if selected at No. 11 overall.

"The Cowboys, Jets, and Commanders have all met with London, but Dallas doesn’t pick until No. 24, well behind the Jets and Commanders who sit at No. 10 and No. 11, respectively," Hamm writes.

"Wherever London ends up, he'll be expected to be an immediate contributor, and that team certainly could be the Commanders. With the future of current Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin in question in Washington, the Commanders will need all the help they can get at the position as weapons for the newly-acquired Carson Wentz at quarterback.

With London's skills, he could fit very well in Washington."

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas Nevada.

