Giants Reach Agreement With Former USC Star Leonard Williams

Williams avoided the franchise tag by signing a long-term contract with New York.

The New York Giants finally locked up former USC star Leonard Williams long-term.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New York and the defensive lineman have agreed to a three-year deal worth $63 million with $45 million guaranteed, keeping Williams at MetLife Stadium for the foreseeable future.

The deal includes a $22.5 million signing bonus and drops his salary-cap number to about $11 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Giants used the franchise tag last week to keep Williams off the free-agent market for the second straight season. He would have due $19.351 million on the second tender if the two sides didn't reach a long-term agreement.

Williams had a breakout campaign in 2020, generating 11.5 sacks, and was a backfield menace, earning 14 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits. You can argue that he was the best player for the Big Blue last season based on his spectacular performance.

General Manager Dave Gettleman had been trying to sign Williams for the long haul since bringing him over in a trade with the Jets midway through the 2019 season.

The $21 million per-year average puts Williams on par with what Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman DeForrest Buckner signed on last offseason.

Signing a three-year deal allows the 26-year-old [Williams] to hit the market again before he turns 30, potentially cashing in with a third lucrative contract.

The Giants desperately wanted to extend Williams in order to lower that $19-plus million cap hit this season, allowing them to make other moves to bolster a hole-filled roster.

The 6-foot-5, 300 pound lineman was the sixth overall pick out of USC in 2015 to the New York Jets until he got traded to the Giants in 2019.

Williams tallied 218 tackles, 35 for loss and 20 sacks during his three-year stay at USC.

Now he will be staying in New York for the next three seasons.

