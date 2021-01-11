NFL Playoffs: JuJu Smith-Schuster Has No Regrets Over Last Weeks Browns Comments

Let's take a look at how former USC players performed in the league during the playoffs and wild card weekend.

The NFL had a six-game slate during wild card weekend for the first time in league history. There was a former USC player that took the field in almost every game of the playoffs, except for the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears.

The weekend started with 12 teams in action, but only six advanced to the divisional round, while the rest of the squads went home. Let's dive into how former USC Trojans performed during the first round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

In the biggest upset and surprise of the weekend, the Cleveland Browns jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were favored by a touchdown prior to the game. Without Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, and several other players [due to COVID-19 protocols] the Browns were able to demolish the Steelers in their first playoff appearance since 2003, for a 48-37 win.

The Pittsburgh offense looked shaky in the first half, as QB Ben Rothlisberger threw three interceptions which allowed QB Baker Mayfield and Cleveland to capitalize on the mistakes and blow the game open with a 28-0 first quarter lead.

The Steelers offense looked better for the remainder of the contest, but as time narrowed, a comeback appeared less than likely. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster balled out and had his best game of the season, finishing with 13 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown.

Even though Smith-Schuster played great, he still received some criticism after the game. The wide receiver made comments earlier this week when asked about the wild card matchup with Cleveland.

"They're still the same Browns that I've played every year. I think they're nameless gray faces," JuJu said to reporters prior to the game. Even after the loss, the 24-year-old had no regrets about his comments and stood by what he said, giving Cleveland some credit at the end.

After completing his fourth NFL season, Smith-Schuster has some decisions to make regarding his future in Pittsburgh.

As for the Browns USC alumni, linebacker Malcolm Smith had four tackles and played good zone coverage while defensive end Porter Gustin had one of the three interceptions in the first half for Cleveland on a tipped interception.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Lamar Jackson finally got through his first road block as an NFL quarterback, after securing his first playoff win in the league with a 20-13 victory.

The Baltimore Ravens got their revenge on the Tennessee Titans, after they knocked out John Harbaugh and company last season. Adoree' Jackson has been back the last two weeks for the Titans, and his task was to stay with the speedy wideout Marquise Brown.

Jackson had eight tackles and a deflection in the loss. The Tennessee defense played well, but the offense couldn't pick up enough of the slack.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team

The Bucs vs. Washington game was much closer than Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians would've liked, but Tampa Bay was able to escape and get the 31-23 win.

Washington was without QB Alex Smith and turned to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke in Maryland. While Heinicke played well, it wasn't enough to beat the mighty Bucs. Former USC running back Ronald Jones II, who had a great year, missed the game with a quad contusion, as Leonard Fournette filled in at the RB spot.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Another division matchup was highlighted on Saturday when the Los Angeles Rams played the Seattle Seahawks, and L.A. came to play. With the help from the defense, the Rams beat Russell Wilson and Seattle 30-20.

Former Trojan WR Robert Woods had four catches for 48 yards and the lone receiving TD from 15 yards out as the Rams advanced to the next round.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

In the first game of the playoffs, the red-hot Buffalo Bills found themselves in a heavyweight battle with the 11-win Indianapolis Colts.

The game went back-and-forth with Indy playing well in the first half. The offense came alive early thanks to rookie WR Michael Pittman Jr. The first-year receiver had good chemistry with QB Philip Rivers before halftime, as the tandem connected for five receptions and 90 yards, as well as an 11-yard end around play.

In the second half, Pittman Jr. was shut down, and didn't gain a single yard from the line of scrimmage in the teams 27-24 loss in Buffalo.

The Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs begins next Saturday, January 16, 2020.

