New State Vaccine Mandate Includes WSU's Nick Rolovich

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers in the state's K-12 schools, colleges and universities on Wednesday.

Early learning and K-12 educators in public, private and charter schools, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers and employees working in school facilities and universities will have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment, according to a statement from Inslee's office.

The governor's new mandate—one that does not impact students, regardless of age—would also include WSU football coach Nick Rolovich, who did not attend the Pac-12 media day after deciding to not receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The league required those who planned on attending the event to show proof of vaccination.

“I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private," Rolovich's statement read. "While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual—including our coaches, staff and student-athletes—can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I will not comment further on my decision.”

The Cougars athletic department released a statement in response to Inslee's mandate.

"We applaud the efforts of Governor Inslee to protect the health and safety of the people of Washington," the statement read. "Washington State athletics, including staff, coaches and student-athletes will continue to follow all campus, local, state, Pac-12 and NCAA guidelines related to health and safety surrounding COVID-19 and we will work to ensure the mandates in the Governor's Proclamation are followed."

Inslee also expanded Washington's statewide indoor mask mandate to include everyone—including those already vaccinated. It will begin on Aug. 23.

