October 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Nick Rolovich Out As Washington State Coach for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Author:

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has been fired with cause after not meeting the state's deadline to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, per John Canzano of The Oregonian. Rolovich had applied for a religious exemption to not get vaccinated, which was denied in time for Monday's deadline.

Rolovich and all other unvaccinated Washington State assistants have been terminated for cause.

WSU athletic director Pat Chun will meet with players from the football team to break the news, per The Seattle Times's Scott Hanson. Jason Puckett, a Seattle talk show host for local radio station 950 KJR, also confirmed that there is a mandatory meeting at 8:30 p.m. ET with players. 

SI Recommends

Rolovich initially refused the COVID-19 vaccine and was forced to skip SEC Media Day due to the vaccine policy in place back in July. Then in August he walked back on his stance and said he'd follow the state-wide mandate. But he never received the vaccine.

Washington governor Jay Inslee announced the state mandate back in August while COVID-19 cases were soaring due to the delta variant. State employees had until this Monday to get vaccinated or face termination barring medical or religious exemptions and there was a testing option. To date, Rolovich is the highest-profile coach to lose his job because of his refusal to become vaccinated. 

Rolovich, 42, is 5–6 since taking over the Cougars in 2020 and is now out of the job after less than two seasons. Washington State is 4–3 this year and will host BYU Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Nick Rolovich with Washington State.
College Football

Report: Nick Rolovich Fired for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Washington had a state mandate for state employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by this Monday or they would face termination.

1-OU-12-team-playoff
College Football

What a 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like After Week 7

Last weekend’s results jostled the field, and SI's hypothetical postseason bracket now includes two teams from the state of Oklahoma.

maqb-obj-jamarr-chase-carson-wentz
NFL

MAQB: Don't Expect an OBJ Trade This Season

Plus, which teams could make big moves ahead of the trade deadline, the Colts' guarded optimism with Carson Wentz, the Lions' public challenge to Jared Goff and more.

dick-vitale-espn
College Basketball

Vitale Has Lymphoma, Will Continue Broadcasting Work

Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale will continue to work for ESPN as he undergoes chemotherapy following a lymphoma diagnosis.

Pitt wide receiver Taysir Mack (11) and quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) talk
College Football

The Winds of Change Are Blowing in College Football

From the ACC to the Heisman race, things are looking different than usual in the sport this fall.

Ex-USWNT coach Jill Ellis has a role within FIFA
Soccer

Ellis Explains FIFA's Reasoning Behind Exploring Biennial WWC

Jill Ellis has been tasked with leading a group that is looking to the possibility of more frequent World Cups to grow the women's game.

joel-embiid-kevin-durant
NBA

2021–22 NBA Award Predictions

Making picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and more.

Nick Saban during a press conference.
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Bruised From Aggies Rushing Field

Nick Saban showed a golf ball-sized bruise on his right arm he says he sustained from Texas A&M fans rushing the field and addressed the SEC's role in protecting coaches and players.