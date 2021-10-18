Report: Nick Rolovich Fired for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has been fired with cause after not meeting the state's deadline to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, per John Canzano of The Oregonian. Rolovich had applied for a religious exemption to not get vaccinated, which was denied in time for Monday's deadline.

Rolovich and all other unvaccinated Washington State assistants have been terminated for cause.

WSU athletic director Pat Chun will meet with players from the football team to break the news, per The Seattle Times's Scott Hanson. Jason Puckett, a Seattle talk show host for local radio station 950 KJR, also confirmed that there is a mandatory meeting at 8:30 p.m. ET with players.

Rolovich initially refused the COVID-19 vaccine and was forced to skip SEC Media Day due to the vaccine policy in place back in July. Then in August he walked back on his stance and said he'd follow the state-wide mandate. But he never received the vaccine.

Washington governor Jay Inslee announced the state mandate back in August while COVID-19 cases were soaring due to the delta variant. State employees had until this Monday to get vaccinated or face termination barring medical or religious exemptions and there was a testing option. To date, Rolovich is the highest-profile coach to lose his job because of his refusal to become vaccinated.

Rolovich, 42, is 5–6 since taking over the Cougars in 2020 and is now out of the job after less than two seasons. Washington State is 4–3 this year and will host BYU Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

