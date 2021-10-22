    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Preparing For Two USC Quarterbacks

    Jaxson Dart or Kedon Slovis?
    Author:

    The USC Trojans travel to South Bend for their seventh game of the 2021 season, taking on long-time rival Notre Dame. 

    While most things are set in stone for the Trojans, uncertainty at the quarterback position persists. Interim head coach Donte Williams refused to explicitly name a starter on Thursday, when asked if veteran QB Kedon Slovis would lead the Men of Troy on Saturday.

    "We will do the best thing possible to put ourselves in the best possible position to win the football game," Williams said Thursday. "So, if that is Jaxson, all of a sudden starting the football game last second, if that is Jaxson coming in the second or third series of the game, then so be it. We'll do what is necessary to win the football game, as long as his health is first."

    Dart tore his meniscus earlier this season and underwent surgery following the Washington State game. As of Thursday, Dart had yet to receive medical clearance from doctors for week 8. 

    If he does not receive clearance, it's presumed that junior Kedon Slovis will start. Notre Dame is aware of Williams' remarks, and has been preparing for both players all week. However, head coach Brian Kelly told reporters that he expects to see Slovis under center.

    Recommended Articles

    "Dart is a very talented quarterback as well," Kelly said according to 247Sports.

    "We watched this film. Live arm. Slovis, obviously we believe he is going to be the starter. If they get into any kind of a situation where they don't feel like the offense is moving, he certainly can go in there. Dart's just probably a little bit more dynamic on the edge, can get out and run and move around. But they're both outstanding quarterbacks. I don't know that there'd be that much of a difference in terms of our preparation other than he's a guy that certainly can pull the ball down and and be much more effective in scrambling situations."

    The 92nd contest between the Trojans and Fighting Irish takes place Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16829535
    Football

    Notre Dame Preparing For Two USC Quarterbacks

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_10393107
    Football

    Troy Polamalu Dishes on Requirements for USC's Next Head Coach

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13507972
    Football

    USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry History

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_13507978
    Football

    USC vs. Notre Dame: Betting Odds

    17 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-09 at 6.55.41 PM
    Football

    Todd Orlando Evaluates Korey Foreman Halfway Though USC's 2021 Season

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16687229
    Football

    Donte Williams Refrains From Naming Starting QB Ahead of Notre Dame

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16952160
    Football

    Best Candidates For USC Head Coaching Job

    Oct 21, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 3.29.52 AM
    Football

    Injury Update: USC QB Jaxson Dart, Notre Dame Week

    Oct 20, 2021