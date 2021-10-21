    • October 21, 2021
    Donte Williams Refrains From Naming Starting QB Ahead of Notre Dame

    Dart has yet to receive medical clearance, but Williams isn't ruling him out for Notre Dame.
    On Thursday, USC interim head coach Donte Williams spoke to reporters and provided some final updates before heading to Notre Dame.

    Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart has been slowly getting back into the rotation after suffering a torn meniscus at Washington State. Dart has made progress over the last two weeks since his surgery, increasing his practice participation from light throwing to competing in 1v1 periods and taking team reps. While quarterback Kedon Slovis has been taking reps with the 1's this week, who will get the start in South Bend still remains unclear.

    Dart is considered 'day-to-day' as of Thursday morning, but Williams isn't ruling him out just yet. When asked if Kedon Slovis will be the starter against Notre Dame, Williams provided an ambiguous response.

    "We will do the best thing possible to put ourselves in the best possible position to win the football game. So, if that is Jaxson, all of a sudden starting the football game last second, if that is Jaxson coming in the second or third series of the game, then so be it. We'll do what is necessary to win the football game, as long as his health is first."

    Dart must get medical clearance in order to be considered a 'full participant' and 'game-ready' for Saturday. As of now he remains questionable. 

    This could be Williams' strategy to throw off Notre Dame's game plan, or maybe USC's staff hasn't come to a decision, if Dart becomes available. Regardless, we should have more information over the next few days.

    The USC Trojans take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    "Notre Dame is one of those games, why you come to play football at USC," Williams said Thursday. "It's one thing to play in the Pac-12 conference, but to know every year that you have a non-conference game against a big time national opponent, it something that some of these guys grow up dream[ing] about."

