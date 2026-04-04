USC’s Recruiting Surge Eyes Another Oregon Ducks Five-Star Target

The USC Trojans once again find themselves in the middle of a heated recruiting battle with the Oregon Ducks, this time for Sierra Canyon (Cali.) five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou. Over the past few weeks the Trojans have built real momentum on the 2027 recruiting trail while jabbing directly at Oregon in the process. Now after hosting Fakatou on Friday as part of the program's Trojan Olympics weekend, USC is firmly in the mix to steal another potential recruit from the Ducks.

Fakatou, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound force who recently reclassified from 2028 to 2027, is ranked No. 29 nationally, the No. 2 defensive lineman, and the No. 2 player in California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. For a USC staff prioritizing in-state dominance, simply being in his top group matters. But the real headline is who they're battling and how familiar that battle has become.

USC Continuing to Win Recruiting Battles Against Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the last year, coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have landed multiple blows against Oregon on the recruiting front. Most recently, the Trojans flipped four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder from the Ducks, continuing a trend that has quietly reshaped West Coast recruiting dynamics. Fielder joins a growing list of players who chose USC after initially leaning Oregon, including quarterback Jonas Williams and defensive tackle Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui in the 2026 class.

It doesn’t stop there. Five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, widely considered the top player in California, made headlines when he dramatically picked USC over Oregon during his commitment reveal. Four-star cornerback Danny Lang followed a similar path, choosing the Trojans over both Oregon and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This trend matters when it comes to the pursuit of Fakatou. After his visit to Eugene, he notably admitted to Rivals that the Ducks are "at the 1 spot right now." But USC has proven it can close late, especially with elite California talent.

During Fakatou's visit, a handful of other local defensive prospects were on campus as well including four-star safety Gavin Williams, four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks and four-star linebacker Allen Kennett.

USC has already made headlines by having two of the top 10 commitments in the month of March according to Rivals. But the fact that both signings came on the defensive side of the ball is just another indicator of where the Trojans' priorities are as they continue to build up this 2027 recruiting class.

Other National Powers Looming for Fakatou

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, this isn’t just a USC-Oregon battle. Fakatou’s recruitment has quickly turned into a national heavyweight fight. The five-star standout is also drawing interest from Ohio State, the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and more.

Fakatou still has more visits ahead of him with the Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame Fighting Irish next on the list. USC is also expected to host the local recruit on campus again, and that should at least give Trojans fans hope that USC will still be a major player in his recruiting process down the line.