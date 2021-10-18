    • October 18, 2021
    Off-Field Struggles Could Prevent Ed Orgeron From Landing USC Job

    Orgeron will hit the job market after LSU's 2021 season.
    On Sunday, it was reported that LSU's Ed Orgeron would end his tenure as head coach in 2022.

    Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger was the first to report the news:

    "#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all."

    Orgeron will hit the job market after the 2021 season, and while some have glorified the idea of him returning to Southern California, others believe there is a better fit to fill Clay Helton's shoes.

    Orgeron had two stints at USC, the first from 1998-2004, and second from 2010-2012. He is considered one of the most popular assistant coaches in USC history, known for his stellar recruiting tactics and big personality. 

    However, it's Orgeron's off-field issues, that raise concerns for many. According to The Athletic, Orgeron's time at LSU has been filled with 'distractions' and questionable choices.

    "To people and sources inside the program, there was no moral issue with Orgeron enjoying his life, but it was noticeable that football wasn’t his entire focus like it had been in years past, and it became a distraction," The Athletic wrote. 

    "There was the infamous 2020 photo of him in bed with a woman, among other photos made public. Multiple sources said he brought women around the LSU football operations building. It all took place as his decision-making and coaching performance declined."

    USC athletic director Mike Bohn wants to get the next hire right. Bringing in Orgeron could be a wild-card, given his off-field struggles. 

    Is it possible the Trojans hire him in 2022? Sure, anything is possible, but we're placing our bets on some other coaches around the league who will provide a clean slate for the program and have proven track record of success.

    More on Ed Orgeron:

    [READ: NFL QB Joe Burrow Comments on Orgeron News]

    [READ: Orgeron Reaches Separation Agreement With LSU]

