Joe Burrow Reacts to Ed Orgeron News: 'That's Disappointing'

Following a 34-11 Sunday victory over the Detroit Lions, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow commented on a recent report involving his former head coach Ed Orgeron.

Earlier today, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that Orgeron would not return to LSU in 2022.

"#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all."

Burrow revealed his disappointment and initial reactions to the news, after his week 6 game.

"That is disappointing to me. He is really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else really would. I wouldn't be here without Coach O, and I'm forever indebted to him as a person, and as a player," said Burrow.

"Our relationship will continue for the rest of our lives. I love the man, I love the coach, um, you know they haven't been winning as many games as they would like, but we did just win a national championship two years ago. That is disappointing, I love Coach O, and everyone over there. I hope he is able to find a place where he feels like he is welcomed."

The LSU Tigers are currently 4-3 overall in the SEC West, after defeating Florida 49-42 on Saturday. Last season the team went 5-5, after holding an undefeated 15-0 record in 2019, and winning a national championship with Burrow under center.

