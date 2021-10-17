    • October 17, 2021
    Joe Burrow Reacts to Ed Orgeron News: 'That's Disappointing'

    Orgeron is expected to leave LSU after the 2021 season.
    Author:

    Following a 34-11 Sunday victory over the Detroit Lions, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow commented on a recent report involving his former head coach Ed Orgeron

    Earlier today, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that Orgeron would not return to LSU in 2022.

    "#LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached a separation agreement: He will not return in 2022 but expected to complete this season, sources tell @SINow. Negotiations began last week before UF win. It’s unprecedented in the sport - coach & school divorcing 21 months after winning it all."

    Burrow revealed his disappointment and initial reactions to the news, after his week 6 game.

    "That is disappointing to me. He is really a man that gave me an opportunity when nobody else really would. I wouldn't be here without Coach O, and I'm forever indebted to him as a person, and as a player," said Burrow. 

    "Our relationship will continue for the rest of our lives. I love the man, I love the coach, um, you know they haven't been winning as many games as they would like, but we did just win a national championship two years ago. That is disappointing, I love Coach O, and everyone over there. I hope he is able to find a place where he feels like he is welcomed."

    The LSU Tigers are currently 4-3 overall in the SEC West, after defeating Florida 49-42 on Saturday. Last season the team went 5-5, after holding an undefeated 15-0 record in 2019, and winning a national championship with Burrow under center.

    [READ MORE: Ed Orgeron OUT as LSU Head Coach]

    ----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

