USC's Elite Recruiting Helps Cancel Out Loss to NFL

As National Signing Day wrapped up Wednesday afternoon, USC and head coach Clay Helton found themselves back in their usual territory, on top. According to Sports Illustrated’s Final Top 25 Recruiting Class Rankings, the Trojans 2021 class was slotted at No. 9 on the list, which gives them the second-best class in the Pac-12, trailing Oregon who was ranked seventh-best overall.

This talented USC class has everyone in Los Angeles excited for the future at the Coliseum. They acquired four players on Wednesday, including linebacker Raesjon Davis and cornerback Ceyair Wright as 2021 commits, as well as two transfers in Xavion Alford from Texas and K.D Nixon from Colorado.

Head coach Clay Helton believes that many of the elite recruits and transfers could get playing time out of the gate to help cancel out the array of players that the Trojans lost to the NFL Draft following the 2020 season.

"I really think it's a group that can help us next year," Helton said about USC's 22 signees to begin Wednesday's press conference. "Especially when you look at losing seven NFL enrollees to the NFL Draft. That combination of young talent as well as a couple transfers at needed positions I think is going to propel us to our championship goals."

Helton went on to discuss how the Trojans had two big goals after finding out they were going to lose seven starters to the NFL. The first was to finish up recruiting some exceptional talent on the west coast, and the second goal was to dive into the transfer portal for immediate help.

Helton compared the new-era of the NCAA transfer portal to free agency in the NFL. College athletes have the option to explore other universities, sometimes the following season, that may give them more playing time, or a better opportunity somewhere else.

Helton explained that USC added "20 elite bodies" to the squad and still have space on their roster to be able to sign more players and prospects. Whether it be from the NCAA transfer portal or from other recruits down the stretch. Helton continued, "we're able to take a step back and see what we lose to the NFL, see what we need to acquire immediately, and see what is still left out there on the west coast and other elite prospects that are waiting until February."

The USC head coach went on the say, "when you lose a Talanoa Hufanga, you lose Marlon [Tuipulotu], you lose two wideouts, that you can go out and be able to get those guys we need."

Overall, Helton showed excitement and great confidence when talking about the 2021 class. With the help of these new members, USC football should be able to overcome the seven players that declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, with the new talent coming into the BLVD.

