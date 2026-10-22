One Question I'm Asking Before USC Trojans Take on Wisconsin

Following a disappointing loss to Oregon on Sept. 26, No. 16 USC won its next two games over Washington and Penn State.

They could have spiraled, and it almost seemed headed that way. The Trojans fell behind Washington 21-10 in the third quarter on Oct. 3. Fans inside the Coliseum began calling for coach Lincoln Riley’s job and the team responded. USC rallied to score 14 unanswered points.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The following week the Trojans went on the road and defeated Penn State 31-23 in front of a record-breaking crowd of 114,419. For a team that has struggled on the road since joining the Big Ten in 2024, they played arguably their best game away from the Coliseum.

Southern Cal battled through adversity in a must-win conference game and then went on the road in a hostile environment and managed to play some of their best football of the season.

In the past, those are games USC would have dropped. Instead, they have been stacking wins to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

From the outside, they aren’t very impressive wins. But the way the team responded with the program and their coach being under fire speaks volumes to the culture in the locker room and their belief in Riley.

USC is 6-1 and still have their College Football Playoff hopes right in front of them. Is this a team that is clicking at the right time?

Latest Injury News Coming Out of the Bye

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) reacts during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have once again been a big storyline for the Trojans this season. Following their bye week, USC is expected to get a pair of key starters back this week, while a couple of others will continued to be monitored throughout week.

Left tackle Elijah Paige is off the injury report ahead of this weekend’s contest against Wisconsin. Paige, a Midseason First Team All-American by The Athletic, was a late add to injury report against Penn State and was ultimately held out.

Starting left guard Hayden Treter is also off the injury report. Treter has been out of the lineup since going down in the first half against Oregon.

Tight end Mark Bowman and defensive lineman Jide Abasiri are two starters that are listed as questionable.

Bowman has missed each of the last two games. The star freshman was a day one starter and integral part of the offense because of his position flexibility and ability to create mismatches as a pass-catcher. Bowman’s efforts as a run blocker have made him a sixth offensive line.

Abasiri played just one snap against Penn State after suffering a lower body injury on the final drive the week prior against Washington. The junior defensive lineman is second on the team in tackles for loss.

The off week allowed the entire team to reset mentally and physically as a team after playing every week since Aug. 29 and gear up for a run in the second half of the season.

Heading Into Another Tough Road Environment

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are officially entering the second stretch of the season after turning the page on the first bye of the season.

Riley said their emotional win over the Nittany Lions on Oct. 10 would be a spark the second half of the season.

The Trojans are back on the road as they return to action on Saturday, Oct. 24 against Wisconsin. It’s the fourth straight week that USC is slated to play at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC, a prime-time slot that will puts college football's most discussed program in front of a national audience.

And once again, the Trojans will face a tough road environment in Camp Randall. With the Ohio State game looming next week, it’s easy to look ahead, but USC can’t afford to stumble against the Badgers.

Even with one loss, the Trojans have to continue to operate as if every week is a one game season.

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