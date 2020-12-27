Pac-12 2020 Bowl Game Guide

Only two Pac-12 teams will participate in bowl games this season as several Pac-12 programs made the decision to opt out this year. USC, Washington, Utah and Arizona State were among the few Pac-12 teams that made the decision to end their 2020 seasons after regular conference play finished.

Oregon and Colorado however will advance and play in the Alamo Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. Here is everything you need to know.

Valero Alamo Bowl

December 28th, 2020

No.20 Texas vs. Colorado

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

9 p.m. | ESPN

The (4-1) unranked Colorado Buffaloes will take on the No.20 Texas Longhorns in the Valero Alamo Bowl. This will be the Buffaloes third appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl and first back in San Antonio since 2016.

Texas has a (6-3) record this season and has faced Colorado twice in the Big 12 title game in 2005 and 2001. To add, the Buff's and Longhorns met in 1975 for the Astro-Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl where the Longhorns won. Texas leads the all time series 2-1 and found victory in their last meeting back in 2005.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

January 2nd, 2020

No.10 Iowa State vs. No.25 Oregon

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 p.m. | ESPN

The Oregon Ducks secured a spot in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl after they defeated the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the Pac-12 championship game. This 2020 victory was the fourth time the Ducks have won the Pac-12 title.

The Ducks will travel down south to Arizona for their first meeting ever in CFB history against No.10 ranked Iowa State (8-3). To add, this is Oregon's third trip to the Fiesta Bowl. The last time the Ducks played in the Fiesta Bowl was back in 2013 against Kansas State, to which they found victory over the Wildcats (35-17).

[Read: Reactions To USC Landing Texas (S) Transfer Xavion Alford]

[Read: Pac-12 Coaches & Players Offer Love and Support Following Ty Jordan's Passing]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.