USC Trojans in Recruiting Battle with Georgia, Miami for 4-Star Breck Kolojay
The USC Trojans hosted class of 2026 recruit Breck Kolojay on an official recruiting visit last month. Kolojay has also gone on official visits to the Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Oklahoma Sooners.
Will Lincoln Riley be able to sway Kolojay away from his home state of Florida and move west to Los Angeles?
Breck Kolojay to USC Trojans?
Breck Kolojay is a 6-5, 320 pound interior offensive lineman out of Bradenton, Florida. Kolojay is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 20 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite rankings.
Kolojay would be the seventh 2026 commit on the offensive line and the 32nd overall commit for this No. 1 ranked 2026 Trojans recruiting class. Chad Simmons of On3 says that Kolojay has began to narrow down that list of schools he has gone on official visits to, to four.
“We continue to hear about Georgia and Miami as major contenders, with USC now joining that conversation. Oklahoma isn’t going away, but the Sooners don’t seem to be in the same group as the Bulldogs, Hurricanes, and Trojans,” Simmons said. “USC has saved a spot for him on the offensive line as well. He is now one to watch in the coming weeks.”
Lincoln Riley has been busy when it comes to recruiting offensive lineman in the class of 2026. USC has already received the commitments from six 2026 offensive lineman; five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov, three-star offensive tackle Kannon Smith, three-star offensive tackle Chase Deniz, four-star interior offensive lineman Esun Tafa, and four-star interior offensive lineman John Fifita.
Can Lincoln Riley's 2026 Class Bring USC "Back"?
Lincoln Riley’s time in Los Angeles as coach of the Trojans has not exactly been smooth sailing. Riley left Oklahoma for USC following the 2021 college football season and signed a 10-year contract worth $110 million.
Things got off to a great start in year one. Riley brought over Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams with him to Los Angeles. Williams starred for the Trojans, winning Heisman trophy and leading them to an 11-1 regular season. This was just one season removed from going 4-8. USC lost in the Pac-12 championship game ending their College Football Playoff hopes, but it was a still a very successful season.
Year two, USC took a major step back. Even with Williams back for one more season, the Trojans defense regressed to one of the worst units in the country. Williams was still very good, but didn’t reach the heights of the season before. They went 8-5. Williams was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
USC’s defense was much improved in 2024, but that didn’t lead to more wins. They finished the season with a 7-6 record.
Will Riley’s 2026 recruiting class get USC back in title contention?