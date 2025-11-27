What The Weather Forecast Says About USC and UCLA’s Rivalry Showdown
It's the final game of the regular season, and the No. 17 USC Trojans host the UCLA Bruins for the 93rd Battle of LA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
While both teams are coming off hard losses, USC to No. 6 Oregon and UCLA to Washington, the Trojans welcome the Bruins to South Central with perfect Los Angeles weather to honor the senior class of USC Trojan football players and close out the regular season.
Weather Report: Sunny Skies For USC vs. UCLA
What's more fitting than to close out a late November football game in Los Angeles than near perfect football weather? The weather for report is promising, with sunny skies and 66 degrees right at the time of the primetime 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff.
The Trojans just recently played in more frigid temperatures in Eugene, Oregon, facing weather temperatures that dropped down to 45 degrees. Now, they get to return to Southern California sun for their annual crosstown rivalry with the Bruins.
MORE: Why Caleb Williams' Development Has Bears In NFL Playoff Hunt
MORE: Oregon's Bear Alexander Takes Jab At USC Trojans
MORE: USC Fans Will Like Trojans' Updated Bowl Prediction
UCLA played their final home game of the regular season at the Rose Bowl, hosting the Washington Huskies in typical Southern California weather with sun and high 60 degree temperatures, which resulted in a 48-14 loss for the Bruins to drop to 3-8 on the season.
Historic Los Angeles Rivalry
The Bruins story has been one of the complex of the season, losing their head coach Deshaun Foster after an 0-3 start to the season. With interim coach Tim Skipper and interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuhiesel taking charge, their dreary winless start saw a three-game win streak against then-No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland in October. However, it came to a drastic end when they fell 56-10 to No. 2 Indiana on the road.
USC is about to close out what most Trojan fans could call a success, especially with the progress made in just one year from the 2024 season. The Trojans are 8-3 entering the Bruins rivalry and 6-2 in the Big Ten, a much different change in pace from the 7-6 overall and 4-5 conference record last season.
The Bruins and Trojans rivalry brings one of the most heated rivalries in Los Angeles, with pre-game day traditions that ensue both campuses. For the Trojans, the taping of the Trojan sword, the Trojan horse and Tommy the Trojan as well as Conquest rally all occur in South Central, while the Bruins board up the Bruin Bear in the center of campus.
What would a win for USC mean to the Trojan fan base and their regular season finale? It would mark the second nine win season under coach Lincoln Riley. Besides a number on paper, it means the most the city and the USC community.
"It's so unique. I've been a part of some other really good ones and this one stacks right up there," Riley said after Tuesday's practice. "The proximity, I think the familiarity of the teams, the players, it's such a unique rivalry, I love it man. It's one I know that's important obviously to the city, to both schools."