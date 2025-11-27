All Trojans

Breaking Down TV Ratings For USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

The No. 17 USC Trojans are 8-3 and have played in big matchups throughout the season. The Trojans are coming off a loss against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks, but the TV ratings of the game show that USC is trending up as a competitive, must-watch team.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The No. 17 USC Trojans have played in some big matchups this season, standing at 8-3, going 6-2 in the Big Ten. One of the biggest games of the season for USC was in week 13, when the Trojans faced the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.

While the Trojans lost, it was a highly anticipated matchup between two teams on the hunt for a College Football Playoff. ESPN’s College GameDay was in Eugene, and all eyes were on a Big Ten matchup between familiar rivals. It was one of the most-viewed games of the weekend, demonstrating that USC is trending up and can continue to be a must-watch team.

Top Viewed Games of Week 13

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
  1. Arkansas vs. Texas: 5.6 million
  2. USC vs. Oregon: 5.43 million
  3. Missouri vs. Oklahoma: 5.37 million
  4. Tennessee vs. Florida: 4.8 million
  5. Rutgers vs. Ohio State: 4.1 million

Not only was USC’s matchup against Oregon the second-most viewed game of the weekend across all of college football, but it was also CBS’s second-highest viewership of the season, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel ratings.

Why USC’s Matchup vs. Oregon Was Important

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Entering the game, the USC Trojans were ranked No. 15, and a win against the Ducks could have put the program into the top 12, potentially earning a spot in the CFP. On the other side, an Oregon loss could have knocked the Ducks out of the playoff. While USC did not walk out with the win, it was a critical matchup with high stakes, making it one of the top games of the weekend.

While it was not the only matchup between two ranked opponents, it was the highest-ranked pair of teams to play each other. The only other game between ranked opponents was the matchup between Missouri and Oklahoma, which had lower ratings than the Trojans and Ducks.

On top of the high stakes, it was an entertaining matchup. The USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks are no strangers, having a Pac-12 rivalry that has transitioned into the Big Ten. The Trojans kept it close to start, being the first on the board, scoring on their opening drive.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite starting strong, the Trojans’ second quarter shifted the momentum in the game. The momentum shift started with Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson returning a punt for 85 yards and a touchdown to take the lead. On the next possession for the Trojans, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava threw an interception. On the following drive, the Trojans missed a field goal.

In the third quarter, the Trojans capitalized on an interception thrown by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and scored a touchdown when the offense took the field. The touchdown made it a one-score game, but the Trojans could never catch up to the Ducks.

While the game did not go the way USC hoped, the high viewership shows the rivalry between the Trojans and Ducks is still alive, and it was a hard-fought game. The Trojans are playing at a high level this season and are a team football fans want to watch.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans dropped in the rankings, but are still No. 17 heading into the final week of the season. The Trojans will next face their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29.

A win could result in USC finishing the regular season as a ranked team, and the Trojans would be one step closer to earning 10 wins for the first time since 2022.

Published
