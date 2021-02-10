USC Offers Two 2022 Prospects

USC Football keeps rolling out those 2022 offers. The Trojans have officially offered Texas offensive lineman Connor Robertson and Arizona wide receiver Kyion Grayes II.

Robertson has recently received offers from schools including, TCU, Texas, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Virginia, Nebraska and Wake Forest. He is ranked as the No. 26 offensive guard in the nation and the No. 92 recruit from the state of Texas [per 247Sports]. The 6'4", 296-pound lineman is also one of Clay McGuires newest offers since assuming offensive line coaching duties with the Trojans.

Robertson was thrilled after hearing from McGuire and took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "Wow! Extremely honored and blessed to have received my first Pac-12 offer from the University of Southern California."

The Westlake, Texas native is USC's ninth offensive guard offer for the 2022 class and seventh offensive linemen out of Texas.

Another guy to keep your eye on is Arizona wide receiver, Kyion Grayes II. The Chandler High School athlete is the No. 3 wideout from the state of Arizona.

He was originally committed to the Arizona Wildcats, but withdrew his commitment after former head coach Kevin Sumlin was dismissed. Grayes is 6'1", 170-pounds and a dynamic receiver, being pursued by many. Other schools that are currently in the race include, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Arizona State.

Similar to Robertson, Grayes took to Twitter to make the announcement and express his gratitude over the opportunity. He wrote, "After a great FaceTime call with @kearycolbert I am very honored to have received an offer to the University of Southern California!! #FightOn"

Clay Helton's staff has offered 25 wide receivers including Grayes within the 2022 recruiting class. Most recently, Keary Colbert offered WR Jay Fair who is another top ranked prospect out of the state of Texas.

