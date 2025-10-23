Ratings Revealed For USC Trojans’ Showdown With Notre Dame
The USC Trojans' week 8 matchup against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish delivered as the game was the fourth most-watched of the weekend, with 4.6 million television viewers on NBC. There was much on the line in Saturday night's matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Trojans, with both teams looking to improve their chances at the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame earned the 34-24 win at home over USC to secure their third straight rivalry win over the Trojans and strengthen their playoff chances.
Saturday night's matchup against Notre Dame wasn't the first time this season that a USC football game drew a top 10 national audience. The Trojans' 34-32 loss to the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini drew 4.1 million viewers on FOX in week 5. USC's 45-31 home win over Michigan State in week 4 also drew a top-10 television audience.
Three SEC Marquee Matchups That Had Higher Ratings Than USC-Notre Dame
Three marquee SEC matchups on ABC were the most-watched games of the week 8 college football slate. Arguably the best college football game of the week, between the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, was the most-watched game of week 8 with 9.79 million viewers.
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide's 37-20 primetime home win over the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers was the second most-watched game of week 8 with 8.01 million viewers. The No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores' 31-24 win over the No. 20 LSU Tigers finished in third with 5.94 million viewers.
Other Week 9 Big Ten Games That Had High Ratings
Three other Big Ten matchups drew large television audiences in week 8 of the college football season. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff game between the No. 25 Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies in Ann Arbor was the fifth most-watched with 4.32 million viewers.
MORE: The Nebraska Star That Could Be A Problem for USC’s Run Defense
MORE: USC Fans Will Love The New Mindset From Trojans' Offense
MORE: USC's Five-Star Elbert Hill IV Turning Heads With Explosive Touchdowns
Just behind Michigan's 24-7 win over Washington for the most-watched game at No. 6 in week 8 was the 3:30 ET matchup between the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers. 4 million viewers tuned in to watch the Buckeyes shut out the Badgers 34-0 in Madison.
Minnesota's Friday night 24-6 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers also delivered with 2.66 million viewers on FOX. The Golden Gophers' win over the Cornhuskers was the 8th most-viewed game of week 8.
USC-Nebraska Primetime Matchup Likely to Draw Large Television Audience
While the Trojans are currently on their second bye week of the season, USC's week 10 matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln has the potential to draw another large television audience. NBC is scheduled to broadcast the Nov. 1 game between Nebraska and USC.
The game will be an exciting atmosphere for college football fans to watch. It will be a "Blackout" game at night for Nebraska with the Cornhuskers wearing black alternative uniforms against USC. The game is scheduled for 4:30 PT on Nov. 1.