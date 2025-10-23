USC's Five-Star Elbert Hill IV Turning Heads With Explosive Touchdowns
There are several talented commits for USC fans to be excited about in the Trojans' 2026 No. 1 recruitng class. One of those commits is five-star running back Elbert Hill IV from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio.
In his most recent game for Archbishop Hoban, Hill scored two touchdowns that were 96 yards and 99 yards. Hill is the top-ranked prospect in USC's 2026 recruiting class and is known for his explosiveness as a running back.
The five-star running back committed to play for USC on May 2 over Alabama, Oregon, and several other schools. The Trojans are hoping that his speed and talent as a running back can help them compete for the Big Ten Championship in 2026 and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Hill to Join a Talented USC Running Back Group in 2026
Hill is set to join a talented running back group at USC in 2026. While not all of them are guaranteed to stay for the 2026 season, especially in the era of NIL and the transfer portal, the Trojans running back group looks to be stacked with the additon of Hill.
USC's Running Back Group Success This Season
Despite the recent injuries to Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, both running backs who came to USC as transfers, have been difference makers for the Trojans this season.
Jordan, before suffering an ankle injury against Michigan, has led USC in rushing with 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Since undergoing tightrope surgery on his ankle after the win over Michigan, Jordan's timeline to return has been four to six weeks.
Sanders is out for the season with a knee injury, but he has also made a huge impact on USC's running game this season. The New Mexico transfer has rushed for 264 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries. Sanders transferred to USC with only one year of eligibility remaining.
With Sanders and Jordan both out, walk-on freshman running back King Miller has stepped up for USC. Miller had a breakout game against Michigan with 18 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown. Miller has rushed for a total of 380 yards and three touchdowns on 47 carries, and looks to be the USC running back of the future.
Bryan Jackson is another freshman running back with potential for the Trojans, as he's rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns this season.
How Can The Addition of Hill Help USC's Offense
The addition of Hill to USC's running back group could make the Trojans' rushing attack dangerous next year if Jordan, Miller, and Jackson all decide to stay. Hill's explosiveness as a running back will be beneficial to USC's offense, as, depending on how the 2025 season finishes, they'll look to reach higher in 2026.
During coach Lincoln Riley's time at USC, he hasn't been known for having explosive running backs, as he tends to lean more on wide receivers and the passing game. The addition of Hill could change that, as USC may mix up its offensive play calling to get running backs more involved, which has been the case this season with Sanders and Jordan before their injuries.