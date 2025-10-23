The Nebraska Star That Could Be A Problem for USC’s Run Defense
The USC Trojans enter another bye week searching for answers—and accountability.
After allowing over 300 rushing yards in their loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Trojans' defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn faces growing pressure to fix a unit that’s struggled mightily against the run. The biggest concern? Tackling.
Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love exposed USC’s defensive flaws, rushing for 228 yards on 24 carries (9.5 yards per attempt) in what became his best performance of the season.
It wasn’t just missed assignments—it was missed tackles, poor gap integrity, and a lack of physicality in one-on-one situations.
USC’s overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade from the game reflected those problems, coming in at just 51.0—a glaring indicator of how much work needs to be done.
Now, with another potent rusher looming, USC’s run defense will once again be in the spotlight.
Emmett Johnson: The Next Test
When USC returns from the bye to face Nebraska, all eyes should be on Emmett Johnson, the Cornhuskers’ junior running back quietly putting together one of the most productive seasons in college football.
Johnson ranks 7th nationally in rushing yards (713) and 15th in carries (119), averaging 6.0 yards per attempt with seven touchdowns.
For context, Love—who just torched the Trojans—is 5th in rushing yards (758) and 11th in carries (124) with 9 touchdowns.
The two aren’t identical players—Love is more of a dual-threat weapon in the passing game—but their production on the ground is strikingly similar.
The difference is that Johnson has done it with less fanfare and fewer offensive luxuries around him.
Johnson’s biggest weapon isn’t just his speed or vision—it’s his ability to make defenders miss. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced 31 missed tackles through seven games, averaging roughly 4.4 per contest.
His power and balance were on full display in Nebraska’s 34–31 comeback win over Maryland, where he posted a career-high 176 rushing yards and repeatedly broke tackles despite not scoring. Maryland defenders missed 24 tackles in that game alone, many of them on Johnson.
That kind of physical running style should be a major concern for a USC defense still licking its wounds from a week ago.
Fixing the Fundamentals
The Trojans’ issues on defense go beyond just one game. Through eight weeks, they’ve struggled to consistently finish plays, allowing chunk gains on first down and failing to swarm to the ball with discipline.
Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (78.4 PFF grade) and safety Christian Pierce (69.6) were among the few bright spots against Notre Dame.
But the front seven—especially the linebackers—failed to maintain containment or force negative plays. If those same mistakes persist, Johnson will punish them with yards after contact.
The bye week gives Lynn and his staff a crucial window to recalibrate. Expect an emphasis on tackling drills, pursuit lanes, and run fits throughout the week.
The Trojans must rediscover the defensive identity they flashed earlier in the season when they held opponents under 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games.
A Statement Opportunity
National headlines will center on Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, but make no mistake—Emmett Johnson is the player USC has to stop.
After being embarrassed by Love, the Trojans can’t afford another breakdown.
This matchup isn’t just about bouncing back from a loss—it’s about regaining respect.
USC’s defensive front was supposed to be one of the Big Ten’s most athletic. Instead, it’s become one of its biggest question marks. If they can contain Johnson, they’ll show that the Michigan game wasn't a fluke. If not, the criticism surrounding Lynn’s defense will only intensify.
The bye week arrives at the perfect time for a reset. But against Emmett Johnson, USC’s defense won’t have time to ease back in—it’ll need to prove it’s finally ready to tackle the problem head-on.