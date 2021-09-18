USC QB Jaxson Dart Dominates Over Washington State, Alumni Reacts

The USC Trojans took the field in Pullman Washington with low energy, overall morale and little hope. After finishing the first quarter without a score on the board, a 'blowout win' seemed all but possible for the Trojans.

However, things quickly turned around as freshman QB Jaxson Dart showed out and led USC to victory after a stellar debut. Dart finished the day 30-for-46 for 391 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

USC made many big changes this weekend including firing former head coach Clay Helton and promoting cornerbacks coach Donte Williams to interim, but could a change at the QB position be next?

According to many, Dart exceeded all of their expectations.

