September 18, 2021
USC QB Jaxson Dart Dominates Over Washington State, Alumni Reacts

Reactions to freshman Jaxson Dart's dominate performance over the Washington State Cougars 45-14.
The USC Trojans took the field in Pullman Washington with low energy, overall morale and little hope. After finishing the first quarter without a score on the board, a 'blowout win' seemed all but possible for the Trojans. 

However, things quickly turned around as freshman QB Jaxson Dart showed out and led USC to victory after a stellar debut. Dart finished the day 30-for-46 for 391 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. 

USC made many big changes this weekend including firing former head coach Clay Helton and promoting cornerbacks coach Donte Williams to interim, but could a change at the QB position be next?

According to many, Dart exceeded all of their expectations. 

Alumni Reactions

Former USC QB Matt Leinart

Former USC Long Snapper Jake Olson

Former USC Safety Su'a Cravens

Media Reactions

Player Reactions 

Former USC RB Markese Stepp

USC Wide Receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson

USC Linebacker Hunter Echols 

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

