USC Trojans' Long-Term Recruiting Plans Becoming Crystallized

It's no secret the USC Trojans aim to reestablish themselves as a powerhouse on the recruiting trail.

Coach Lincoln Riley, general manager Chad Bowden and the rest of the staff put together the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for 2026. Names like four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux and five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle already are making their impact in the spring.

Trojan fans will know that another 30-man or higher recruiting class will be on deck. But is it for the 2027 group or the next cycle?

USC Trojans' Remaining 2027 Recruiting Vision Highlighted

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC reportedly has visions of putting together a similar deep class that mirrors the 2026 one. Except national recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals, Greg Biggins, revealed it won't be for this current cycle.

"In ’28, we’re already hearing USC plans to load up once again with a 30+ man class that will be a combination of west coast heavy but with the plan to go even more national than ’26 as the USC brand right now is much stronger than it was even a few years ago," Biggins wrote.

Biggins adds that USC already is aiming to put the finishing touches on the 2027 class by this summer. Which means there'll be fewer than 20 commits for the upcoming haul.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Fans hoping to see another 30-plus man class will need to wait until the next cycle. For the time being, Trojan fans will await what four-star Gavin Williams chooses on Sunday between Washington, UCLA, Notre Dame and USC. The La Verne, California, Damien High safety received a helicopter visit from members of the USC staff during the week of May 11.

Signs point to the Trojans winning over the safety, which hands Riley and company a brand-new resounding local recruiting win. But USC will earn more chances to win over local stars after the 2027 cycle concludes.

Notable 2028 Players USC Trojans Are Targeting

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans have coaches dishing out four-year scholarship opportunities already to incoming juniors, especially in the local territories.

Centennial High of Corona running back Malaki Davis is already one notable offeree. The quick and powerful 6-1, 210-pound talent landed his Trojans offer back on Jan. 31.

Wide receiver for the 2028 class features a star-studded group that USC is prioritizing. Five-star Jaylen Addai (son of former Indianapolis Colts running back Joseph Addai) holds a USC offer. Same with fellow five-star Jett Harrison, the son of Colts legend Marvin Harrison and brother of Arizona Cardinals wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

But USC can pluck Grant Mosley from the backyard, too, which would pair the Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic talent with 2026 Trojans commit Trent. This Mosley presents a stronger chance to choose USC compared to the aforementioned five-stars. Yet USC is pursuing 2029 wideouts already, including Trevon "Bama" Bates out of Trinity League rival St. John Bosco in Bellflower.

The Trojans find themselves aiming to swoop up eastern talent to build the defensive trenches. Kentucky prospect Kellan Hall is a five-star defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones is trying to court. Same with edge rusher Nikolas Stevens from Maryland who pulled in his Trojans offer on May 4. Overall, USC has hit the ground running right away with attempting to lure in 2028 talent, further proving its desire to build a championship roster with blue chip recruits.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.