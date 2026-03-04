USC Recruiting Target Spotted At Trojans' Spring Ball Practice

The first spring practice got underway for the USC Trojans. Among those in attendance was class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Charles Davis.

Charles Davis Player Profile

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Charles Davis is a 6-5, 200 pound wide receiver out of Westlake Village, California. Westlake Village isn’t too far from USC so Davis decided to take the short road trip to check out some Trojans spring ball practice.

Davis is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 97 wide receiver in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. In his his sophomore and junior seasons on the varsity team for Westlake in 2024-25 and 2025-26, Davis hauled in 69 receptions for 1,029 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.

In addition to playing football, Davis also has ran track and field. In 2025, his personal best time in the 100-meter dash is 11.44 seconds and his furthest long jump was record at 21 feet, 2 inches.

Davis was offered by the Trojans in February of 2026. USC is not alone in their pursuit of Davis as the Oregon Ducks are another school to keep an eye on. Davis spoke to Blair Angulo of 247Sports recently and talked about Oregon, who appears to be the frontrunner.

“Oregon is definitely top of the list right now, but Georgia and Miami are creeping up a but,” Davis said.

He has numerous upcoming visits set including to USC on Mar. 25 and Oregon on Jun. 12.

Will USC Trojans Incoming Recruiting Class Bring Momentum?

Offensive lineman Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC just brought in by far their best recruiting class since coach Lincoln Riley was hired prior to the 2022 season. The 2026 incoming class to USC is ranked No. 1 in the country and is headlined by five-stars such as offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, edge rusher Lake Wafle, and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.

The Trojans have not won on the field at as high of a clip as they hoped when they hired Riley. They hope that this elite class of recruits is a step in the right direction to changing that.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2026 is year five of the Lincoln Riley era with the Trojans. Through his first four seasons, Riley has a record of 35-18 with zero College Football Playoff appearances and zero conference championships. The Trojans are coming off a 2025 season in which they went 9-3 during the regular season and were in the playoff mix until late November.

There will be a lot of pressure on Riley this season to get USC to their first ever playoff appearance. The schedule in Big Ten conference play is extremely difficult with matchups against the Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Ohio State Buckeyes looming. But this is why USC hired Riley. To win big games like these and to get the Trojans back in the conversation of being a national contender.