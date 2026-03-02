USC Trojans Battling Oregon for Four-Star Cornerback Recruit

Four-star cornerback Danny Lang is one of the most sought-after California recruits and a big target for the USC Trojans. Ahead of his official visits, the Oregon Ducks are a big competitor for USC in their pursuit of Lang.

While several programs are targeting Lang, the four-star recruit revealed to Rivals that USC and Oregon are both making strong cases, and it could come down to the two Big Ten foes for his commitment.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

“It is really close with those two schools,” Lang told Rivals. “USC is recruiting me hard. Every day, they tell me the best players in California stay in California and play for USC. I have been there so many times and it is a great place. They had some chase on the staff, but I like them. Coach [Gary] Patterson is a great defensive coach, so I like that move. They really want me to stay home.”

USC and Oregon are No Strangers of Battling for Recruits

The USC Trojans have enhanced their recruiting efforts since hiring general manager Chad Bowden, finishing with the No. 1-ranked 2026 class, per Rivals. With USC's improvement in recruiting, the Trojans and Ducks have been battling it out for some of the top prospects.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks finished their 2026 class ranked No. 3 in the nation, and some of their commits were also USC targets. Though the Trojans fell out of the race, the program made a strong push for Oregon signee safety Jett Washington.

Similarly, in USC’s 2026 class, quarterback Jonas Williams was originally committed to the Ducks before flipping his decision to the Trojans.

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

As USC and Oregon pursue the West Coast's top talent, the two programs will continue to battle it out for the top recruiting targets. With both programs in the Big Ten, USC can prevent a conference rival from gaining a talented prospect, while also enhancing its own defense.

According to Rivals, Lang’s official visit with USC is on June 12, and he is looking to announce his commitment on July 2.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s In-State Recruiting Efforts

Lang is not just one of the top West Coast prospects, but he is also a California native. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Lang is the No. 93 recruit in the nation, the No. 12 cornerback, and the No. 10 prospect from California.

Not only have the Trojans improved recruiting, but they have also done well at keeping top California prospects in-state, as seen with the 2026 class.

20 of the 35 signees from USC's 2026 class are in-state prospects, including five-star tight end Mark Bowman. Similar to Bowman, Lang plays high school football at Mater Dei, where the Trojans have had high success in recruiting.

One benefit of improving in-state recruiting is that USC commits can help advocate for the program, and players can reunite with their former teammates. With Lang playing for Mater Dei, his former teammates could play a role in helping the Trojans land the four-star cornerback.

Sep 22, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson talks with his team during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Hocker-Imagn Images | Bethany Hocker-Imagn Images

USC in the Running for Danny Lang Despite Staff Changes

The Trojans hired defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, and despite staff changes, Lang still sees USC as a top program. Patterson spent over 20 years as the TCU head coach, during which the Horned Frogs ran a talented defense.

Among the changes, one returning staff member is cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, who has been a big part of recruiting Lang. As Reed and Lang have already developed a relationship, his return can help USC land the defensive back over Oregon.

USC has received four commits, and the 2027 class ranks No. 10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per the Rivals Industry Comparison. The Trojans are off to a hot start with their recruiting class and can use the momentum as they target Lang.