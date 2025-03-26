All Trojans

Will USC Trojans Flip 4-Star Texas A&M Tight End Commit Caleb Tafua?

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are making a big push to flip four-star tight end Caleb Tafua. Tafua is committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but is set to visit the Trojans, and the odds are rising that USC will land the tight end.

Angela Miele

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Jake Crandall/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are looking to add another offensive weapon to their recruiting class of 2026. Four-star tight end Caleb Tafua is committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are making a push for the flip.

Tafua is a California native from the class of 2026. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Tafua is the No. 287 recruit in the nation, the No. 15 tight end, and the No. 30 player from California. Tafua committed to the Aggies on Dec. 21, but a flip could be incoming. 

Despite his commitment, Tafua is keeping his recruitment open. He is planning to visit several schools, but is still happy with Texas A&M. In addition to USC, the other schools to keep an eye on are Cal and Washington. On3’s Chad Simmons wrote about the high possibility of a flip. 

Texas A&M Mike Elko
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Jake Crandall/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“When Caleb Tafua committed to Texas A&M, it surprised some. USC had the buzz, but after a visit to College Station, he chose the Aggies,” Simmons wrote. “He is going to take official visits to Cal, USC, and Washington. A couple of other schools could get involved.”

“We are told to watch Washington in this race and of course, USC, the Trojans are in his backyard,” Simmons continued

Before Tafua committed to Texas A&M, the USC Trojans were making a strong push for the four-star tight end.

“USC has been calling me. They send a lot of graphics, and we have had some good talks. Their coaches are genuine,” Tafua told On3 when discussing his top schools.

MORE: Transfer Portal Top-10: Nick Davidson Commit To USC Trojans, North Carolina Tar Heels?

MORE: JuJu Watkins Out For Season With Torn ACL: USC Trojans NCAA Tournament

MORE: USC Trojans Pushing To Flip 4-Star Texas A&M Commit Caleb Tafua

Tafua also has a long connection to USC, which makes him familiar with the program.

“I grew up liking USC. I have some family members that played for them, so it's always a school I liked and what to go to when growing up,” Tafua said.

Tafua could join an elite USC recruiting class of 2026. The Trojans landed a major commitment from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and now building around their future quarterback. The Trojans have also received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley and four-star running back Shahn Alston. 

The Trojans have put an emphasis on recruiting in-state athletes. 60% of the commitments from the class of 2026 has been from California, and the team has not been slowing down. The Trojans class of 2026 ranks as No. 2 in the nation behind LSU, and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC general manager Chad Bowden has been open about how hard the team will push to recruit in-state players.

“We're going to attack it through the state of California,” Bowden said. “It's the best high school football in America. It's played in California. And we're going to do everything that we can get the very best players that are in California to stay here and play for USC." 

Tafua is planning to visit the Trojans again in June. On3 is giving USC higher odds to flip the four-star recruit, with a 41.4% chance. With USC’s momentum with recruiting, and if the visit goes well, the Trojans could land one of the top tight ends in the nation.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football