Will USC Trojans Flip 4-Star Texas A&M Tight End Commit Caleb Tafua?
The USC Trojans are looking to add another offensive weapon to their recruiting class of 2026. Four-star tight end Caleb Tafua is committed to the Texas A&M Aggies, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are making a push for the flip.
Tafua is a California native from the class of 2026. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Tafua is the No. 287 recruit in the nation, the No. 15 tight end, and the No. 30 player from California. Tafua committed to the Aggies on Dec. 21, but a flip could be incoming.
Despite his commitment, Tafua is keeping his recruitment open. He is planning to visit several schools, but is still happy with Texas A&M. In addition to USC, the other schools to keep an eye on are Cal and Washington. On3’s Chad Simmons wrote about the high possibility of a flip.
“When Caleb Tafua committed to Texas A&M, it surprised some. USC had the buzz, but after a visit to College Station, he chose the Aggies,” Simmons wrote. “He is going to take official visits to Cal, USC, and Washington. A couple of other schools could get involved.”
“We are told to watch Washington in this race and of course, USC, the Trojans are in his backyard,” Simmons continued
Before Tafua committed to Texas A&M, the USC Trojans were making a strong push for the four-star tight end.
“USC has been calling me. They send a lot of graphics, and we have had some good talks. Their coaches are genuine,” Tafua told On3 when discussing his top schools.
Tafua also has a long connection to USC, which makes him familiar with the program.
“I grew up liking USC. I have some family members that played for them, so it's always a school I liked and what to go to when growing up,” Tafua said.
Tafua could join an elite USC recruiting class of 2026. The Trojans landed a major commitment from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and now building around their future quarterback. The Trojans have also received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley and four-star running back Shahn Alston.
The Trojans have put an emphasis on recruiting in-state athletes. 60% of the commitments from the class of 2026 has been from California, and the team has not been slowing down. The Trojans class of 2026 ranks as No. 2 in the nation behind LSU, and No. 1 in the Big Ten.
USC general manager Chad Bowden has been open about how hard the team will push to recruit in-state players.
“We're going to attack it through the state of California,” Bowden said. “It's the best high school football in America. It's played in California. And we're going to do everything that we can get the very best players that are in California to stay here and play for USC."
Tafua is planning to visit the Trojans again in June. On3 is giving USC higher odds to flip the four-star recruit, with a 41.4% chance. With USC’s momentum with recruiting, and if the visit goes well, the Trojans could land one of the top tight ends in the nation.