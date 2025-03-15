4-Star Cornerback Jailen Hill Schedules Visits With USC Trojans, Notre Dame, Ohio State
The USC Trojans' recruiting efforts have been apparent this past year. The Trojans have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of 2026 and are already pushing for the class of 2027. Four-star cornerback Jailen Hill recently announced that he has scheduled a visit with the USC Trojans.
Hill is a four-star cornerback from the class of 2027. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Hill is the No. 78 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 cornerback, and the No. 7 player from California.
The Trojans offered Hill in February, with USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed being the lead recruiter. While Hill is early in his recruiting process, he has lined up visits with three schools, and there will be more to come.
Hill told 247Sports that he has a visit lined up with the USC Trojans on April 26. He will also visit Notre Dame on April 11 and Ohio State on June 17-18. He is not limiting his visits to just those three schools, but those are scheduled ones.
As a California native, Hill has already visited the USC Trojans for games during the fall. Hill spoke about his previous visits with the Trojans.
“The games at the Coliseum are always welcoming,” Hill told 247Sports. “Coach (Trovon) Reed is recruiting me there, and he’s been caring and building the relationship since day one. And I’ve talked with Dre Brown a bunch, too.”
Hill is still early on in his recruiting process, but as a top recruit he is working to visit several schools.
“I’ve got potential visits with SMU, UCLA, and Miami,” Hill Said. “And I’m taking Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M too.”
Hill is a versatile player who is open to moving anywhere in the defensive back position. As a member of the class of 2027, Hill is not rushing any decision. He is planning to narrow down his top 10-12 schools in about a year from now. From there, he will set his official visits and make a final decision.
The USC Trojans' recruiting efforts have improved this off-season. The hiring of Trojans’ general manager Chad Bowden was a big addition to the staff. A major focus for Bowden has been recruiting, especially in-state. Bowden recently spoke about his intentions with USC on “The Victory Podcast.”
“It’s one thing to go into a press conference and just talk. I don’t plan on going into any press conference saying you can win with what I'm going to say,” Bowden said. “Anything we do with this program is going to be intentional and thoughtful.”
USC’s defensive staff is doing a stellar job with recruiting, shown in the classes of 2025, 2026, and even 2027. While Hill is not rushing his decision and embracing the recruiting process, he has built a timeline that he will look to stick to. It will be crucial for USC to remain in contact with Hill throughout the year as he narrows down his top schools.