Reggie Bush Fires Back at NCAA's Heisman Reinstatement Decision

On Wednesday ESPN's Kyle Bonagura reported that a spokesperson from the NCAA confirmed Reggie Bush's request for his Heisman Trophy and college records to be reinstated had been denied.

Just minutes after news broke, the former USC running back responded to the news with an ambiguous tweet stating, "Stay tuned...." and "Mastering the art of patience and timing."

According to ESPN, the NCAA spokesperson told Bonagura that "although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements." The spokesperson continued, "the NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools."

After it was announced that student-athletes could profit off their own name, image, and likeness, Bush was quick to make an official statement on the reinstatement of his records.

[Report: NCAA Makes Decision on Reggie Bush's Heisman Reinstatement]

"Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman," Bush said in a social media post.

"We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us. We reached out to the NCAA on multiple occasions and received no help or got no response at all. It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy "solely" due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated."

The NCAA has yet to respond publicly to Bush's Tuesday tweets.

-----

You may also like:

Reggie Bush Heisman Return Looks Doubtful

Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals: 'Interest' From Other Schools Regarding Expansion Opportunities

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter