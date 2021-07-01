Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart React to Start of NIL Laws

As of July 1, college athletes can take advantage of their own name, image and likeness opportunities.

Lookout world, a new era of college sports has officially began.

As of today, July 1, student athletes across the country are now allowed to make money from various business ventures without losing their eligibility. This is a first for the NCAA, as previously capitalizing on name, image, and likeness was not allowed or authorized by state laws and the NCAA.

According to ESPN, "name, image and likeness rights are also frequently called an individual's right to publicity. NCAA athletes will be able to accept money from businesses in exchange for allowing the business to feature them in advertisements or products. Athletes also will be allowed to use their own status as a college athlete to promote their own public appearances or companies for the first time."

For many, this is a longtime in the making, as numerous people believe college athletes should receive fair compensation when they help generate billions of dollars in revenue for college sports each year.

Several former players, current players and even recruits took to social media ahead of July 1 to share their feelings on the situation. Here are their thoughts and reactions:

USC Basketball Guard Tahj Eaddy "Happy for the homies"

USC Football CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart "I'm Ready Youtube Hitting a Million Subscribers"

USC 22' CB Commit Jaeden Gould

Oklahoma Quarterback Spencer Rattler

Former USC RB Reggie Bush " Well well well...look what we have here"

Former USC QB Matt Leinart "I want to go back to college"

Johnny Manziel "Give Reggie Bush his Heisman back while we're at it"

ESPN Personality Jay Bilas "Hey NCAA: since you have now admitted that college athletes are professional, how about righting past wrongs and reinstating the records of Reggie Bush, the Fab Five, and countless others you mistreated over the phony concept of amateurism? It was unfair then, and clearly so now."

