Four Kickoff Times Released for USC Football's 2021 Season
Kickoff times and TV plans have been set for 4 of USC's 2021 football contests, including their first three games.
- USC Football 2021 Schedule -
Sept. 4 — San Jose State – 2 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Networks)
Sept. 11 – Stanford – 7:30 p.m. PT (FOX)
Sept. 18 — at Washington State – 12:30 p.m. PT (FOX)
Sept. 25 — Oregon State
Oct. 2 — at Colorado
Oct. 9 – Utah – (FOX/FS1)
Oct. 16 — BYE WEEK
Oct. 23 — at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT (NBC)
Oct. 30 — Arizona
Nov. 6 — at Arizona State
Nov. 13 — at California
Nov. 20 – UCLA
Nov. 27 – BYU
Meeting again for the first time since 2009, the Trojans take on the San Jose State Spartans on September 4. This game will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks with a start time of 2 p.m. PT. San Jose State finished the 2020 season winning the Mountain West, but USC has found success against San Jose defeating the Spartans twice at home.
To start USC's Pac-12 competition, the Trojans will play Stanford at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 11. This game will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT on FOX.
The Trojans first road game will take place at Martin Stadium on September 18 when USC faces Washington State. This visit to Pullman will be aired on FOX with a start time of 12:30 p.m. PT. To add, USC's game against the Fighting Irish will be televised on NBC at 4:30 p.m. PT on October 23.
