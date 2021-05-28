Four Kickoff Times Released for USC Football's 2021 Season

Kickoff times and TV plans have been set for 4 of USC's 2021 football contests, including their first three games.

- USC Football 2021 Schedule -

Sept. 4 — San Jose State – 2 p.m. PT (Pac-12 Networks)

Sept. 11 – Stanford – 7:30 p.m. PT (FOX)

Sept. 18 — at Washington State – 12:30 p.m. PT (FOX)

Sept. 25 — Oregon State

Oct. 2 — at Colorado

Oct. 9 – Utah – (FOX/FS1)

Oct. 16 — BYE WEEK

Oct. 23 — at Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT (NBC)

Oct. 30 — Arizona

Nov. 6 — at Arizona State

Nov. 13 — at California

Nov. 20 – UCLA

Nov. 27 – BYU

Meeting again for the first time since 2009, the Trojans take on the San Jose State Spartans on September 4. This game will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks with a start time of 2 p.m. PT. San Jose State finished the 2020 season winning the Mountain West, but USC has found success against San Jose defeating the Spartans twice at home.

To start USC's Pac-12 competition, the Trojans will play Stanford at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 11. This game will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT on FOX.

The Trojans first road game will take place at Martin Stadium on September 18 when USC faces Washington State. This visit to Pullman will be aired on FOX with a start time of 12:30 p.m. PT. To add, USC's game against the Fighting Irish will be televised on NBC at 4:30 p.m. PT on October 23.

