Report Hints Several Teams Have 'Made Calls' About Former USC QB

Sam Darnold is the talk of the town as NFL teams approach free agency and the NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer posted his Monday Morning Quarterback column on March 8, and provided some inside knowledge on where the NY Jets stand with former USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

Breer wrote, "The Jets have taken calls, and haven’t seemed to be in any particular rush to move their 23-year-old former first-rounder. No one’s blown them away. They’d like to get a look at Trey Lance (March 12), Zach Wilson (March 26) and Justin Fields (March 31) throwing live at their pro days, which will be the only shot teams get to see the quarterbacks sling it in person, before making a final decision."

Breer went on to detail that "eight teams" have called the Jets about Sam Darnold with interest.

Just last week, Jet's General Manager Joe Douglas told the media that, "if calls are made, I will answer 'em." And according to Breer, calls are definitely being made.

Jets QB Sam Darnold vs. New England Patriots

Now it is no secret that Darnold has struggled to find his momentum in the pro-league. This past [2020] season was no exception, in Darnold’s third year with the Jets the California native finished with a completion percentage of 57.6% to go along with 2,208 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

With free agency looming, and several talented quarterbacks available on the open market, the question remains...will the Jets keep Darnold, draft a new QB, or trade him for someone else?

"The Jets are cognizant that holding onto Darnold past the start of free agency, with quarterback vacancies filling across the league, could hurt his value. So it’s not impossible that they’d move faster." [Breer]

Breer said three teams that could pull the trigger on a new deal for Darnold are the 49ers, Bears and Washington Football Team.

"Two of the three, Chicago and Washington, were playoff teams in 2020, aren’t in striking distance to draft one of the top guys and may not think developing a rookie, given where they’re at, is the best play.

San Francisco would be even more fascinating. Darnold’s a strong fit for Kyle Shanahan’s offense, and trading for him would make the Niners six years younger, and $20 million cheaper at the position in 2020. The Niners like Jimmy Garoppolo, as we’ve said here, and won’t move off him without a clear upgrade. Could Darnold be that?" [Breer]

The clock is ticking, but only time will tell how Darnold's future looks in the NFL next year.

WATCH: Sam Darnold Talks About Future With NY Jets

