Report Dishes On 'Hot Names' For USC Job

As the USC Trojans 2021 season comes to an end, their search for a new head coach continues.

Athletic director Mike Bohn has been fairly quiet when it comes to naming frontrunners, leaving the public to speculate heavily on potential candidates. So to help, Sports Illustrated broke down some names who could be a good fit for the job Southern California.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

"Fickell’s former AD, Mike Bohn, currently runs the show at USC and all seems quiet out in LA for now. But it might not just be USC that takes a look at Fickell when all is said and done and the NFL coaching vacancies end up opening in early January … right around the time Cincinnati's season may finally be done if they end up garnering a berth in the College Football Playoff."

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

"It remains to be seen how long the Lane Train is going to stay in Oxford. Yes, Kiffin reportedly still has that house in Boca Raton so you’d like to draw a Florida or a Miami connection (although the Canes job still is not open) there then there you have it. Kiffin was also linked to Ed Orgeron’s initial LSU staff when Coach O took over the full-time job, so there’s also a connection at LSU. There is also the obvious link to USC, which would be deeply hilarious if the Trojans were to bring him back in one of the more massive surprises of any silly season in recent memory."

James Franklin, Penn State

"Franklin was a hot candidate pegged to LSU and USC’s coaching search out of the gate when each job came open. Franklin reportedly changed agencies to work with CAA and Jimmy Sexton. Many thought that portended a definite move to greener pastures outside of Happy Valley, but for weeks sources have been telling that Franklin had been trending more toward a contract extension than leaving to take a new gig."

The USC Trojans announced the firing of former head coach Clay Helton on September 13. The team is currently 4-6 with two games left on their schedule.

