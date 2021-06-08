Report Predicts Tyler Vaughns Future With Colts

Former USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns had an exceptional career as a Trojan.

After spending five seasons in Southern California, the next step was to give the NFL a try. Vaughns entered the 2021 NFL Draft but unfortunately finished day three undrafted. However, the Indianapolis Colts came to the rescue and signed the Pasadena native as an UDFA.

Looking ahead, Vaughns will compete for playing time at the wide receiver position, if he can make it through training camp and land a spot on the Colt's main roster.

But according to ClutchPoints, Vaughns has a 'good chance' at making the cut this fall.

The website writes:

USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns is one of the top names who are expected to have a good chance of making the cut.

As of the moment, The Colts currently have Pittman Jr., TY Hilton, and Parris Campbell headlining the team’s receiving corps. The Colts also have J.J. Nelson, Zach Pascal, and Ashton Dulin who are all looking to have increased roles with the team. Adding an extra body like Vaughns will help elevate the competition, especially for those players who are also looking to fill up the team’s depth chart as the 2021 season progresses.

Though Vaughns still has plenty of room for improvement, his existing chemistry with Pittman Jr. will definitely help his cause as a familiar face around may just help him adjust better at the next level. The Colts are hoping that they can develop Tyler Vaughns in order for him to reach his potential and serve as a diamond in the rough for their offense next season.

The Colts' rookie started for the Trojans from 2017 to 2020 where he became the program’s third all-time leading receiver. He has 222 receptions for 2,801 yards (12.6 avg) with 20 TDs in his career, along with 30 punt returns for 267 yards (8.9 avg) with 1 TD.

