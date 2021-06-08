Raleek Brown Shows Interest in USC

Do the Trojans still have a chance?

2022 Oklahoma commit Raleek Brown paid a visit to the USC Trojans on Monday.

A photo circulated around social media of Brown sporting a USC jersey next to former USC quarterback Matt Leinart's Hesiman Trophy.

Brown attends Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School and is a four-star running back. The 5'8", 185-pound athlete is the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of California and No. 3 running back overall per 247Sports.

Raleek committed to Oklahoma back in February, but has maintained contact with USC's coaching staff ever since.

Brown has had quite an impressive college career which led him to receive 35 college offers.

During his freshman season with the Mater Dei Monarchs he rushed for 1,688 yards, had 158 carries and 18 touchdowns. During his sophomore campaign he rushed for 996 yards, had 95 carries and 16 touchdowns. And during his 2020-21 campaign the four-star tailback accumulated 367 yards, five touchdowns on 53 carries.



