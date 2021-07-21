Sports Illustrated home
Kedon Slovis Lands in Top 10 for 2021 College Football Preseason Rankings

Slovis is poised for greatness ahead of the 2021 season.
PFF released their 2021 college football preseason QB rankings, and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis made the list. Pro Football Focus ranked Slovis at No. 10, in their tier two category. This means he is considered a 'high-ceiling quarterback'.

"[Slovis] shattered expectations as a true freshman in 2019, earning an 80.8 passing grade and displaying precise accuracy. Still, Slovis often looked like a first-year player and made one or two head-scratching forced throws per game. He also struggled to hold onto the ball in collapsing pockets. Instead of taking that next step forward, he was the same player in 2020. He earned an 80.1 passing grade across six starts, which featured 13 turnover-worthy plays but top-notch accuracy underneath. Slovis isn’t in the elite tier yet, but he has the skill set to make the jump in 2021." [PFF]

Slovis follows Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell, D'eriq King, Dillon Gabriel, Michael Penix Jr., Matt Corral, Grayson Mccall, D.J. Uiagalelel and Myles Brennan who occupy spots 1-9.

Last season, Slovis threw for 1,921 yards in six games along with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has thrown for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his career at USC.

