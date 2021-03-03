In-Depth Review Of Every USC Player Who Received A NFL Combine Invitation

Seven players received invitations to the 2021 NFL Combine per USC Athletics.

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner and that means the NFL combine looming.

USC Athletics announced that all seven of the Trojans opt outs have officially received an invitation to the 2021 NFL Combine.

Here is a break down of all seven players that received NFL Combine invitations.

No.1 - Alijah Vera-Tucker - Offensive Lineman

Alijah Vera-Tucker has graced nearly every NFL Mock Draft since the end of the 2020 college football season. Vera-Tucker was arguably USC's top offensive lineman last season and displayed tremendous versatility playing both guard or tackle.

His contributions at the left tackle position [in 2020] helped him earn First Team All Pac-12 honors, the Morris Trophy, USC's 5-1 record, and a shot at the Pac-12 title.

NFL Draft analysts say that Vera-Tucker's experience blocking in pass protection and agility make him a desirable NFL prospect.

No.2 - Amon-Ra St. Brown - Wide Receiver

Although OL Alijah Vera-Tucker will most likely be the first player from USC to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, junior wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown could be next.

The USC wideout played slot receiver for a majority of his collegiate career. However, in 2020 he also displayed versatility playing on the outside and exhibiting his strong route running abilities and quickness.

In his three year career with the Trojans, the California native had 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

No.3 - Talanoa Hufanga - Safety

USC safety Talanoa Hufanga was arguably the heart of the Trojans defense this past season. Hufanga appeared in 24 games over his three-year career and tallied 203 tackles, 16.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, eight passes defended, and four interceptions during his time as a Trojan.

Recently, Hufanga made PFF's Top 10 2021 NFL Draft safeties list, finishing at No. 10.

PFF named Hufanga as one of the best "pure box safeties in this [2021] draft class" stating that he "possesses elite short-area burst and does his best work either as a blitzer or an underneath zone defender."

No.4 - Marlon Tuipulotu - Defensive Lineman

Marlon Tuipulotu started off the new year strong by earning an invitation to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl. He impressed many NFL Draft analysts with his ability to be extremely coachable.

Luke Patterson, Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle NFL Draft analyst told AllTrojans that "during position drills and one-on-ones, [Marlon] consistently utilized leverage, and a strong pass rush."

He went on to note, "I really liked his push-pull move which allows him to shed blocks and slide down the line of scrimmage. For a large man he moves surprisingly well laterally, and has a quick punch."

The Oregon natives stat sheet includes 104 total tackles, and 8.5 sacks in his collegiate career. This season the redshirt junior had 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

No.5 - Jay Tufele - Defensive Lineman

Jay Tufele was one of the few members from the Trojans roster that decided to sit out this year due to COVID-19. Instead, he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft early.

Although Tufele doesn't have any film from the 2020 season, his resume from 2018 and 2019 should speak for itself.

Tufele had 41 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks in 13 games played in 2019, and he sits at 6'3", 305 pounds.

Sports Illustrated's Arrowhead Report writes, "Jay Tufele is an elite-level athlete capable of getting to pretty much any spot he wants on the field. He explodes off the snap and has a great speed-to-power transition that wastes little energy."

No.6 - Olaijah Griffin - Cornerback

After spending three seasons with the Trojans, Griffin announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. He made the announcement in his grandmothers honor at midnight on January 1, 2021.

During his time at USC he had 67 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 13 pass deflections and one interception. In 2020, Griffin emerged as USC’s top cornerback, holding opposing passers to a 38% completion rate when throwing against him.

While it is still unclear how Griffin fits in this years 2021 NFL Draft, he showed moments of strength in 2020 which should help his draft profile.

No.7 - Tyler Vaughns - Wide Receiver

Vaughns put up great numbers in his five-seasons at USC, finishing with 222 receptions for 2,801 yards and 20 touchdowns. He saw play action in 43 games, while emerging as one of the Trojans top receivers in 2020.

Although Vaughns main role was at the wide receiver position, the 6-foot-2 and 190-pounder can also contribute on special teams. During his collegiate career the California native had 30 career punt returns for 267 yards and one touchdown.

-----

You may also like:

[Clay Helton Announces Spring Practice Start Date]

[Can The Steelers Afford JuJu Smith-Schuster?]

[Jim Mora Jr.'s 2021 Heisman List]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com