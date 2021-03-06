Report Reveals Which College Stadiums Intend To Allow Full Capacity In 2021

The state of California will allow ballparks to operate at 20% capacity starting April 1. Could the re-opening of Pac-12 stadiums could be next?

The 2020 college football season was an unconventional year to say the least. Between daily COVID-19 testing, canceled games, shortened seasons, and empty stadiums - fans can only hope that 2021 restores some type of normalcy.

However, those plans already seem to be in the works for a couple of college football programs down south.

According to Matt Howe of 247 Sports, 'Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, full capacity stadiums seem to be a reality for many programs in the 2021 season. So far in March, Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Oklahoma have all announced plans for full-capacity college football games this fall."

Earlier this week, on March 1, Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne tweeted “We are moving forward with plans to have a full stadium in the fall and will monitor medical guidelines as we have all along. #RollTide"

Several SEC and Big 12 teams have hopped on the bandwagon joining Alabama, Clemson and others on their plans for fans in 2021.

Another program who made some noise regarding this topic was Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, who responded to a Twitter question about the Longhorns’ plans for next season.

So what does this mean for teams out on the west coast?

Well, BYU Athletics took to Twitter to announce that they anticipate welcoming fans back to their stadium next fall writing, "The release of the 2021 schedule has generated a lot of excitement and questions regarding the opportunity to purchase season tickets. We anticipate welcoming fans back to LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall, and plan to begin ticket sales in May."

The Coloradon reported that "[Colorado State University part of the Mountain West conference] expects to be able to fill Canvas Stadium to its capacity of 41,000 for the 2021 season, school officials said in a news release, cautioning that “health and safety officials and the most current data will ultimately lead all decisions.”

There is still no word on what the Pac-12 schools intend to do. If anything, the Pac-12 has been known to air more on the side of caution when it comes to COVID-19.

You saw it first hand last year with the initial postponement of the 2020 college football season, which later resulted in a shortened six game schedule and an early November start date.

However, ABC News reported on March 5, that "the state [of California] will allow limited fans at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium as the baseball season gets underway next month. Ballparks will be allowed to operate at 20% capacity starting April 1."

If anything this could be encouraging news for Trojans fans who want to watch USC live in action next fall.

