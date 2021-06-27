Report Predicts Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Be More Productive Than Devonta Smith in 2021

Former USC Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown is poised for a breakout year with the Detroit Lions.

After a solid mini camp debut, St. Brown earned high praise from Lions' personnel, specifically when it came to his versatility and toughness.

“I know you guys are getting tired of hearing this, but we’re only three days into it. But look -- good. Man, he’s all business," said Dan Campbell of St. Brown during rookie OTA's. "For a rookie, he’s all business, and you can tell he’s very focused. He’s very detail oriented for a rookie."

[Report Reveals Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Immediately Impact Lions' Offense]

But Campbell isn't the only one who seems to be excited about the former Trojan. CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso recently released his list, projecting which rookie wide receivers will be the most productive in 2021.

St. Brown graced the list at No. 3, behind Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Elijah Moore of the New York Jets.

"There were plenty of receivers in the 2021 class more explosive than St. Brown. Not many ran more routes -- and ran them better -- than the USC product," Chris Trapasso writes. "And while he had moments of clear discomfort with his hands, St. Brown also hauled in a variety of wayward tosses from 2022 draft prospect Kedon Slovis on his way to nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns in six games during the Trojans shortened season. He went over 1,000 yards in 2019."

USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith follows at the No. 4 spot and Jaylen Waddle clinches spot No. 5.

----

You may also like:

[WATCH: Isaiah Mobley Reveals Why NBA Teams Should Draft Brother Evan Mobley]

[23' WR Kayleb Ervin Pushing for USC Offer]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans