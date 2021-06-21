Report Reveals Why Kedon Slovis is Better Than Joe Burrow

Comparing the Trojan vs. the Tiger.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will forever be remembered as one of the best to play the game in the college arena.

During his time in Louisiana, Burrow amassed a career 68.5% completion percentage, 8,565 passing yards, 76 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a national championship title.

Although Burrow has had his struggles in the NFL, there is no doubt that he is an exceptional athlete. But he's not the only one.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus recently drew comparisons between USC QB Kedon Slovis and Burrow stating "over the last two seasons, there’s Joe Burrow and then there’s Kedon Slovis."

When it comes to accuracy, the statistics don't lie.

Slovis has completed 459-of-656 passes (70.0%) for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He is ninth on USC’s career passing list with 459 completions.

Comparing those numbers to Burrow's, Slovis surpasses the former Tiger with a higher completion percentage of 70.0% [Burrow 68.5%].

USC QB Kedon Slovis

Burrow was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. Slovis is already making way-to-early 2022 draft noise as a possible top-three pick. If USC's leading man can have an exceptional junior season, he just might have a shot at solidifying a high draft selection next year.

----

You may also like:

[Oklahoma State QB Transfers to USC]

[Pac-12 Coach Sounds Off on ASU Scandal]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

promo photo: USC Athletics