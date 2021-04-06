FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
USC CB Olaijah Griffin Pro Day Results Revealed

Griffin rescheduled his pro day after a positive COVID-19 test prohibited him from joining USC's big showcase on March 24.
USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin finally got the chance to show out on pro day after a positive COVID-19 test prohibited him from joining the Trojans official pro day on March 24.

[READ: USC Pro Day Kicks Off Without One Key Member]

Griffin received a positive COVID-19 test which prevented him from participating in drills. He announced the disappointing news on twitter, Tuesday night just hours before USC's big showcase. 

Griffin wrote, "I have some unfortunate new to report, I will not be able to workout at the USC Pro Day tomorrow with my fellow Trojan Teammates because of a positive COVID 19 test I recently had. I believe that the test was ultimately a false positive as I have tested negative numerous times since then."

USC rescheduled the long beach natives pro day for April 5 and Griffin finished with the following results:

40-Yard Dash: 4.53

3-Cone Drill: 7.04

Broad Jump: 9'11"

Vertical: 34"

Shuttle: 4.38

Griffin current sits at 5'11".5 and 176-pounds. During his three year career at USC he played in 25 games, had 67 total tackles, one interception and 15 pass deflections. 

Griffin declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on New Years Day in honor of his grandmother's birthday. He announced the news on twitter writing, 

“TROJAN NATION, I want to let you know that tonight I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. This is a special time for me as tomorrow is my grandmother’s birthday and this announcement is in her honor. Please know that I put a lot of thought and consideration into this decision, and I came to the conclusion that this is the best choice to help me further pursue my ultimate dream of playing in the NFL. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Coach Helton, Coach Williams, all of my teammates, and everyone at USC who has been a part of my career. It was a great three seasons, and I will always be a Trojan. FIGHT ON! - OG.”

