Report Reveals Why USC Will Have a Top 25 Ranked Offense

ESPN released their college football's Top 25 future offense power rankings and the USC Trojans made the list.

These rankings are based off of the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons, current rosters, future recruiting, potential NFL departures, non-senior depth and unit trajectory. Senior writer Adam Rittenberg, ranked Oklahoma at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4, Georgia at No. 5, Texas A&M at No. 6 and USC at No. 7.

ESPN writes,

"Every projection about USC includes the disclaimer that coach Clay Helton needs to win big to keep his job. But the outlook on offense looks strong under coordinator Graham Harrell, who has boosted USC's passing game but needs more from the run. Quarterback depth looks very good with Kedon Slovis for possibly two more seasons, and standout 2021 recruits Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss.

The wide receiver group will continue to thrive in Harrell's Air Raid system, although there's some short-term turnover. USC does keep sophomore Drake London (team-high 502 receiving yards in 2020) and adds Colorado transfer K.D. Nixon.

There's also an exciting group of young receivers that includes Bru McCoy, Gary Bryant Jr. and incoming freshman Kyron Ware-Hudson. USC has depth at tight end with senior Erik Krommenhoek, redshirt freshman Jude Wolfe and others.

USC's running back tradition is virtually unmatched in college football history, but a veteran group needs to produce more. Seniors Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr have played a lot of ball, but Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram could emerge as RB1. Will USC find more touches for speedster Kenan Christon?

Four offensive line starters return from a group that must improve and replace tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, a projected first-round pick. Of the returnees, all but one (Liam Jimmons) could return in 2022. But new line coach Clay McGuire has some work ahead."

The Trojans saw zero movement from 2020, as they ranked at No. 7 just one year ago. USC is one of three teams from the Pac-12 conference to grace the Top 25. Oregon ranked at No. 13 and Arizona State ranked at No. 21.

-----

You may also like:

[USC Pro Day Live Updates]

[READ: USC Offensive Lineman Has Been In Contact With 49ers]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com