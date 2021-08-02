Report: USC Wide Receiver Arrested, Suspended From Team Activities

The third-year wideout was charged with intimate partner violence with injury, according to reports.

USC wide receiver Bru McCoy was 'was arrested on suspicion of a felony more than a week ago' and has been suspended from team activities, according to a report by Keely Eure of 247Sports.

"We are aware of the situation, and USC’s Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it," said USC Athletics in a statement obtained by 247Sports. "Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time. The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities.”

Reports reveal that McCoy was arrested and charged with intimate partner violence with injury on July 24. He was released from jail on a bond of $50,000 and is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 24.

McCoy was set to return for his junior campaign with the Trojans as one of the team's top targets. With the loss of veteran receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, USC was expected to lean on McCoy and the highly athletic Drake London to lead their receiving core.

Last season, McCoy finished the 2020 season with 21 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He appeared in all six games for the Men of Troy. USC begins their 2021 fall camp on Friday, Aug. 6, but with the current state of McCoy's legal battles, his return to the football field could be doubtful.

