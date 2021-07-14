Sports Illustrated home
Former Pac-12 CB Richard Sherman's Wife’s 911 Call Details Incident

The former Stanford cornerback was booked at 6:08 a.m. local time at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle.
Author:
Publish date:

According to public records, former Stanford cornerback Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. local time at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle for burglary domestic violence. Sherman was denied bail.

The 33 year-old is a free-agent cornerback. He completed his third season with the San Francisco 49ers [2020] after spending seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Sherman was drafted by Seattle in 2011 after spending his college years at Stanford University.

During his time in the Pacific Coast Conference, Sherman played both wide receiver and cornerback. He made the transition from wide receiver to corner during spring drills prior to the 2009 season.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

The NFLPA released a statement via social media, addressing the situation, "We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Despite being a free-agent, Sherman had expressed interest in continuing a career in the league. However, this news blurs the possibilities signing a new deal anytime soon. 

Update: KIRO Radio 97.3 FM in Seattle released audio of the 911 call from a women, who claims to be Sherman's wife Ashley Moss

Moss told the Seattle Times on Wednesday that Richard is, "a good person and this is not his character."

