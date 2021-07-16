Richard Sherman, Ex-Stanford CB Speaks Out: 'I am Deeply Remorseful for My Actions'

Former Pac-10 cornerback Richard Sherman was booked at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle for alleged burglary domestic violence.

Richard Sherman released a statement on Friday following his arrest for burglary domestic violence in Seattle, Washington.

"I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night," said the former Stanford cornerback.

"I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time."

[READ: Richard Sherman's Wife's 911 Call Details Incident]

According to public records, Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. local time at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle for burglary domestic violence. Sherman reportedly tried to break into his in-laws' home northeast of Seattle.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Sherman to be released from jail without bail.

ESPN reports:

"King County District Court Judge Fa'amomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed four offenses: misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass in the second degree, malicious mischief in the third degree -- both carrying domestic violence designations -- and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and driving under the influence."

[READ: Richard Sherman Attempted to Force Way Into Family Members Home, Fought Police]

Sherman was drafted in 2011 by the Seattle Seahawks and spent seven seasons with the team. He spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL vet played both wide receiver and cornerback at Stanford. He made the transition from wide receiver to corner during spring drills prior to the 2009 season.

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com