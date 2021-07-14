Report: Richard Sherman Attempted to Force Way into Family Member's Home, Fought Police

Former Pac-10 cornerback Richard Sherman is being investigated for a domestic violence case.

More details have emerged regarding the arrest of former Stanford cornerback Richard Sherman.

According to public records, Sherman was booked at 6:08 a.m. local time at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle for burglary domestic violence. Sherman was denied bail.

According to ESPN:

"The spokesman, who would not confirm the name of the person taken into custody, said a 911 call from the residence was received at 2 a.m. PT. The person calling said that an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was attempting to force his way into the home.

When police arrived, the suspect was located outside the home. He fought with police but was eventually apprehended and taken to a local hospital to be checked but was cleared and then booked into the King County Correctional Facility.

The spokesman said no one in the residence was injured."

ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter also reports that the Washington State Police are investigating Sherman's connection to a hit and run.

TMZSports reported:

"According to the spokesperson, officers showed up to a residence in the Redmond area after receiving a call from the occupants inside the home who claimed a family member who did not live there was trying to break in.

Cops say when they arrived on scene, they identified Sherman as the suspect ... and claim he became uncooperative and combative during questioning.

Sherman allegedly fought with cops so much ... we're told a K9 was deployed to take down the NFL player and help bring him into custody.

Cops say he was taken to the hospital to be looked at for possible injuries before he was eventually booked at the county jail.

There's more ... the Redmond P.D. spokesperson also tells us the Washington State Patrol is involved in the case, after Sherman allegedly crashed his vehicle into a cement freeway barrier before he advanced on foot to the home."

USA TODAY

Sherman was drafted in 2011 by the Seattle Seahawks after spending his college years at Stanford University. He spent seven seasons with the team. The 33 year-old moved on to spend three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

During his time in the Pacific Coast Conference, Sherman played both wide receiver and cornerback. He made the transition from wide receiver to corner during spring drills prior to the 2009 season.

Sherman is a free agent ahead of the 2021 season.

